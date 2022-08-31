Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout September, new members joining Edinburgh Leisure will receive a no-joining-fee offer – worth up to £35.

The money-saving deal applies to fitness, gym, swim and climb memberships but excludes golf, soft play, and junior fitness memberships.

Ally Strachan, Fitness Development Manager at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “We all know how important keeping active is for our physical wellbeing – but it’s also hugely beneficial for our mental wellbeing too, with the feel-good factor and endorphins one experiences after exercising and keeping active.”

Different levels of membership are available including full fitness, gym/swim/fitness class memberships and climbing.

Strachan continued: “It’s exciting times at Edinburgh Leisure with the new Meadowbank Sports Centre recently opened, Wester Hailes High School and Trinity Academy’s Sports Campus.

“With one world-class climbing centre, 11 swimming pools, 16 state of the art gyms and over 750 fitness and gym classes per week from Aquafit to Zumba, Edinburgh Leisure offers much choice and variety.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy moving and getting fitter.

“And if you’re needing some extra support, anyone of our friendly gym staff can devise and review a programme for you. They’ll help you on whatever journey you are on.”