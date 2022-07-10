Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Departing from York Minster this morning, Jason Bibb joined more than 50 other cyclists in the three-day event which ends in Warwick – the home town of Molly Ollerenshaw, whose charity is being supported.

This year marks the ten-year anniversary of Molly Ollys, a charity established following the death of eight-year-old Molly, who suffered from a rare kidney cancer, in 2011.

Over 50 people took part in the charity bike ride which kicked off at York this morning.

James Bibb said: “I have three children of my own and I can only imagine the anguish the Ollerenshaws had to go through with Molly’s journey.

“Unconditionally, every child should receive the best of care. If they cannot through the traditional system, Molly Ollys offers the child and their families true support at a time when they are experiencing the worst life has to offer.”

The Warwick-based charity supports children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses and their families. In addition to providing emotional support, Molly Ollys grants wishes and donates therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Mr Bibb explained that the children’s charity is one that is close to his heart.

Jason Bibb (right) and Stewart Higgins are taking in the 180-mile cycle challenge to raise funds fro Molly Ollys

He 49-year-old father said: “Every family in troubling times should have Molly Ollys and everyone should try to help a charity that touches the most in need during difficult times. This is my small way of helping.

“The distance is not insignificant, neither is the elevation each day, but if the weather turns, it could be an interesting few days for the team.

He added: “I have already seen the finish line, as whatever we go through cannot come close to what Molly experienced. So nothing will stop me from getting to Warwick.”

Also taking part in the charity bike ride is former England and Manchester United footballer, Ben Foster.

The former football star said: “I have been to one of the Molly Ollys Annual Balls in the past which was a great evening and I am aware of the wonderful work that the Charity does to emotionally support children across the UK with life-threatening illnesses.

“Having two children myself, I cannot begin to imagine to horror of being told your little one is seriously ill and not knowing if they will regain their health.”

Mr Foster added: “185 miles is tough but I know they will remember what Molly and all the other children have been through so they will complete the challenge and I hope they raise lots of money for Molly Ollys.”

Molly’s parents Rachel and Tim, who founded the charity, have raised more than £3 million to date and supported more than 16,000 children across the UK.

Rachel said: “We decided to do this cycle event in 2022 to celebrate ten years of Molly’s legacy. It is a special route for us as York is one of the last places we, as a family, visited before Molly died so it holds poignant memories.

Mrs Ollerenshaw added: “I am so delighted that so many people wanted to get involved and raise funds for the charity.