The Edinburgh South MP said the figures showed the extent of the crisis in NHS dental services in the Capital.

And he said in Liberton/Gilmerton ward – one of the most deprived in the city – there were currently no dentists accepting any new patients despite the massive population growth in the area as a result of thousands of new homes, some only after being approved by the Scottish Government on appeal.

His research also found just three practices in Midlothian taking new child patients on the NHS, with two of them also accepting adults. In East Lothian, 11 practices were accepting new NHS child patients, with seven of them also taking adults. And in West Lothian, 11 practices were taking children, with ten of them also taking adults.

On Thursday the Evening News highlighted fears of a collapse in access to routine dental services as people experienced long waits and problems getting check-ups and other appointments and NHS Lothian confirmed four practices in the city had moved to private treatment only, forcing thousands either to fork out for treatment or find another dentist.

Earlier this year the British Dental Association said there was a record gap between the percentage of children in more deprived areas getting dental checks and those in better-off areas.

Mr Murray said despite a Scottish Government commitment in 2018 to more high street dental services, it was clear there was a crisis in access, especially for more deprived communities.

The British Dental Association says there is a record gap in children from rich and poor areas going to the dentist. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

He said: “This is further evidence of the crisis engulfing our front-line health services and comes just days after NHS Lothian told the Scottish Government local GP services risked ‘failing’. Ten out of 14 GPs in my constituency are operating closed or restricted lists and now 18 of 21 NHS dental practices are closed to new patients in Edinburgh South.

“With thousands of homes being built and the population increasing rapidly, it is vital that residents have access to basic local services.

“However, SNP incompetence in delivering basic health care infrastructure is leaving new and existing residents without access to these vital services. The SNP needs to spend less time campaigning for a second independence referendum and more time sorting out the crisis in local health care.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is our priority to ensure that people are able to access NHS dental care when they need it. To support services further, we recently announced revised payment arrangements for dentists that will more closely link payments to the number of patients seen and treatments provided.

Many people have had difficulties finding an NHS dentist who is taking new patients near where they live.

“We have also provided dentists with an additional £20 million of increased fees to see more patients with a particular focus on children and tackling oral health inequalities. This includes extending our flagship preventive care programme Childsmile in high street practices to children up to 17 years of age.

“Additionally, the Scottish Government is committed to abolishing dental charges in the lifetime of this Parliament. This will help to remove at least one of the barriers to accessing high-quality NHS dental services.”

Jenny Long, director of primary care for NHS Lothian, said more than eight in ten children and nine in ten adults in Lothian were currently registered with a general dental practice.

"This is in line with the national picture, and we remain committed to ensuring access to dental services across our communities.

"Patients who are unregistered and who require urgent dental care can access the Emergency Dental Service by contacting Chalmers Dental Centre on 0131 536 4800, Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm. Outwith these hours, please contact NHS 24 on 111 for emergency dental care.

“Details of all dental practices across Scotland are listed on the NHS Inform website. In addition, to support patients, the NHS Lothian website includes information about practices that may be taking on new patients."

These Edinburgh dentists are accepting new NHS patients

Ardmillan Dental, 14 Ardmillan Terrace EH11 2JW – adults and children

Barnton Dental, 461 Queensferry Rd EH4 7ND – children only

Citrus Dental, 1 Meadow Place EH9 1JZ – children only

Corstorphine Dental Centre, 96 Saughton Road North EH12 7JU – adults and children

Craigmillar Dental Centre, 198 Peffermill Road EH16 4AJ – adults and children

East Craigs Dental Practice, 9 Bughtlin Market EH12 8XP – children only

E H Dental Care, 2 Roseburn Terrace EH12 6AW – adults and children

Edinburgh Dental, 59 Ratcliffe Terrace EH9 1ST – adults and children

Edinburgh Orthodontics, 40-44 Lochrin Buildings, Gilmore Place EH3 9ND – adults and children

EH10 Dental, 1 Millar Crescent EH10 5HN – adults and children

Enhance Dental Care, 1a, 3 Drum Brae Avenue EH12 8TE – adults and children

Frederick Street Dental Care, 57 Frederick Street EH2 1LH – adults and children

Great Stuart Street Dental Practice, 4 Great Stuart Street EH3 6AW – adults and children

Jackson & Gillies Dental Practice, 95 Dundas Street EH3 6SD – children only

Kirkliston Dental Practice, 17 Main Street EH29 9AE – children only

Montgomery St Dental, 96 Montgomery Street EH7 5HE – children only

Murrayfield Dental Practice, 91 Corstorphine Road EH12 5QE – adults and children

My Dentist Pennywell, 2 Macmillan Square EH4 4AB – children only

Newkirkgate Dental Care, 2 Great Juntion Street EH6 5LA – children only

Ocean Drive Dental Care, 120 Ocean Drive EH6 6JG – adults and children

Portobello Dental Clinic, 274 Portobello High Street EH15 2AT – adults and children

Stuart Steven Dental Practice, 212-214 Morrison Street EH3 8EA – adults and children

Townsend KMRB Dental Surgeon, 65 Ferry Road EH6 4AQ – adults and children

Vitaliteeth Dental Spa, 116 Ocean Drive EH6 6JG – adults and children

West Granton Dental, 3 Waterfront Broadway EH5 1SA – children only

These Midlothian dentists are accepting new NHS patients

Bosco Dental Studio Unit, 3 Thorny Crook Gardens, Dalkeith EH22 2RF – adults and children

Newtongrange Dental, 5 Station Road, Newtongrange EH22 4NB – children only

Scottish Orthodontics, 21 The Square, Penicuik EH26 8LH – adults and children

These East Lothian dentists are accepting new NHS patients

Bridge Dental Care, 33 Bridge Street, Tranent EH33 1AH – adults and children

Campbell and Gibson, 19 Market Place, North Berwick EH39 4JF – children only

Campbell and Gibson, 4 Bridge Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AG – children only

Dental Lounge, 40 Court St, Haddington EH41 3NP – adults and children

Family Dental Care, The Pat Gifford DFC Building, High Street, Prestonpans EH32 9BF – adults and children

Gavin Caves Orthodontics, 2 Paterson Place, Haddington EH41 3DU – adults and chidren

Gullane Dental Practice, 11 Rosebery Place, Gullane EH31 2AN – children only

North Berwick Dental Centre, 1 Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick EH39 4AX – children only

Read & Waters Dental Practice, 27e Links Road, Port Seton EH32 0DU – adults and children

Read & Watters Dental Practice, 43/6 Market Street, Haddington EH41 3JE – adults and children

Sidegate Dental Practice, 7 Sidegate, Haddington EH414BT – adults and children

These West Lothian dentists are accepting new NHS patients

Blue Sky Dental Bathgate, 24A Whitburn Road, Bathgate EH48 1HH – adults and children

Craigshill Dental Clinic, Craigshill Health Centre, Craigshill Road, Livingston EH54 5DY – adults and children

Devine Dental, 24 High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7AE – adults and children

East Calder Smile Centre, 137 Main Street, East Calder EH53 0EP – adults and children

Kingsport Dental Clinic, 4 Kingsport Avenue, Howden, Livingston EH54 6BA – adults and children

Linlithgow Dental Care, 49a High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7ED – adults and children

M-Brace Orthodontics, 4 North Bridge St, Bathgate EH48 4PS – adults and children

Ochilview Dental Clinic, 4 Ochilview Square, Armadale EH48 3EP – adults and children

Smiles Plus Dental Care, 51 South Street, Armadale EH48 3ET - adults and children

South Bridge Street Dental Surgery Ltd, 64 South Bridge Street, Bathgate EH48 1TL – children only