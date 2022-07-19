Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
The Edinburgh South MP said the figures showed the extent of the crisis in NHS dental services in the Capital.
And he said in Liberton/Gilmerton ward – one of the most deprived in the city – there were currently no dentists accepting any new patients despite the massive population growth in the area as a result of thousands of new homes, some only after being approved by the Scottish Government on appeal.
Most Popular
-
1
Sleeping When It's Hot: Here are 5 expert tips on changing your mindset to ensure you get a good night's sleep in a heatwave
-
2
Covid boosters for all over-50s amid soaring infections
-
3
Calls for Scottish Government intervention after St John’s Hospital loses shop
-
4
Hundreds of Covid deaths in West Lothian and Falkirk – as UK death toll tops 200,000
-
5
These are the 10 most deprived areas in Edinburgh
His research also found just three practices in Midlothian taking new child patients on the NHS, with two of them also accepting adults. In East Lothian, 11 practices were accepting new NHS child patients, with seven of them also taking adults. And in West Lothian, 11 practices were taking children, with ten of them also taking adults.
On Thursday the Evening News highlighted fears of a collapse in access to routine dental services as people experienced long waits and problems getting check-ups and other appointments and NHS Lothian confirmed four practices in the city had moved to private treatment only, forcing thousands either to fork out for treatment or find another dentist.
Earlier this year the British Dental Association said there was a record gap between the percentage of children in more deprived areas getting dental checks and those in better-off areas.
Mr Murray said despite a Scottish Government commitment in 2018 to more high street dental services, it was clear there was a crisis in access, especially for more deprived communities.
He said: “This is further evidence of the crisis engulfing our front-line health services and comes just days after NHS Lothian told the Scottish Government local GP services risked ‘failing’. Ten out of 14 GPs in my constituency are operating closed or restricted lists and now 18 of 21 NHS dental practices are closed to new patients in Edinburgh South.
“With thousands of homes being built and the population increasing rapidly, it is vital that residents have access to basic local services.
“However, SNP incompetence in delivering basic health care infrastructure is leaving new and existing residents without access to these vital services. The SNP needs to spend less time campaigning for a second independence referendum and more time sorting out the crisis in local health care.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is our priority to ensure that people are able to access NHS dental care when they need it. To support services further, we recently announced revised payment arrangements for dentists that will more closely link payments to the number of patients seen and treatments provided.
“We have also provided dentists with an additional £20 million of increased fees to see more patients with a particular focus on children and tackling oral health inequalities. This includes extending our flagship preventive care programme Childsmile in high street practices to children up to 17 years of age.
“Additionally, the Scottish Government is committed to abolishing dental charges in the lifetime of this Parliament. This will help to remove at least one of the barriers to accessing high-quality NHS dental services.”
Jenny Long, director of primary care for NHS Lothian, said more than eight in ten children and nine in ten adults in Lothian were currently registered with a general dental practice.
"This is in line with the national picture, and we remain committed to ensuring access to dental services across our communities.
"Patients who are unregistered and who require urgent dental care can access the Emergency Dental Service by contacting Chalmers Dental Centre on 0131 536 4800, Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm. Outwith these hours, please contact NHS 24 on 111 for emergency dental care.
“Details of all dental practices across Scotland are listed on the NHS Inform website. In addition, to support patients, the NHS Lothian website includes information about practices that may be taking on new patients."
These Edinburgh dentists are accepting new NHS patients
Ardmillan Dental, 14 Ardmillan Terrace EH11 2JW – adults and children
Barnton Dental, 461 Queensferry Rd EH4 7ND – children only
Citrus Dental, 1 Meadow Place EH9 1JZ – children only
Corstorphine Dental Centre, 96 Saughton Road North EH12 7JU – adults and children
Craigmillar Dental Centre, 198 Peffermill Road EH16 4AJ – adults and children
East Craigs Dental Practice, 9 Bughtlin Market EH12 8XP – children only
E H Dental Care, 2 Roseburn Terrace EH12 6AW – adults and children
Edinburgh Dental, 59 Ratcliffe Terrace EH9 1ST – adults and children
Edinburgh Orthodontics, 40-44 Lochrin Buildings, Gilmore Place EH3 9ND – adults and children
EH10 Dental, 1 Millar Crescent EH10 5HN – adults and children
Enhance Dental Care, 1a, 3 Drum Brae Avenue EH12 8TE – adults and children
Frederick Street Dental Care, 57 Frederick Street EH2 1LH – adults and children
Great Stuart Street Dental Practice, 4 Great Stuart Street EH3 6AW – adults and children
Jackson & Gillies Dental Practice, 95 Dundas Street EH3 6SD – children only
Kirkliston Dental Practice, 17 Main Street EH29 9AE – children only
Montgomery St Dental, 96 Montgomery Street EH7 5HE – children only
Murrayfield Dental Practice, 91 Corstorphine Road EH12 5QE – adults and children
My Dentist Pennywell, 2 Macmillan Square EH4 4AB – children only
Newkirkgate Dental Care, 2 Great Juntion Street EH6 5LA – children only
Ocean Drive Dental Care, 120 Ocean Drive EH6 6JG – adults and children
Portobello Dental Clinic, 274 Portobello High Street EH15 2AT – adults and children
Stuart Steven Dental Practice, 212-214 Morrison Street EH3 8EA – adults and children
Townsend KMRB Dental Surgeon, 65 Ferry Road EH6 4AQ – adults and children
Vitaliteeth Dental Spa, 116 Ocean Drive EH6 6JG – adults and children
West Granton Dental, 3 Waterfront Broadway EH5 1SA – children only
These Midlothian dentists are accepting new NHS patients
Bosco Dental Studio Unit, 3 Thorny Crook Gardens, Dalkeith EH22 2RF – adults and children
Newtongrange Dental, 5 Station Road, Newtongrange EH22 4NB – children only
Scottish Orthodontics, 21 The Square, Penicuik EH26 8LH – adults and children
These East Lothian dentists are accepting new NHS patients
Bridge Dental Care, 33 Bridge Street, Tranent EH33 1AH – adults and children
Campbell and Gibson, 19 Market Place, North Berwick EH39 4JF – children only
Campbell and Gibson, 4 Bridge Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AG – children only
Dental Lounge, 40 Court St, Haddington EH41 3NP – adults and children
Family Dental Care, The Pat Gifford DFC Building, High Street, Prestonpans EH32 9BF – adults and children
Gavin Caves Orthodontics, 2 Paterson Place, Haddington EH41 3DU – adults and chidren
Gullane Dental Practice, 11 Rosebery Place, Gullane EH31 2AN – children only
North Berwick Dental Centre, 1 Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick EH39 4AX – children only
Read & Waters Dental Practice, 27e Links Road, Port Seton EH32 0DU – adults and children
Read & Watters Dental Practice, 43/6 Market Street, Haddington EH41 3JE – adults and children
Sidegate Dental Practice, 7 Sidegate, Haddington EH414BT – adults and children
These West Lothian dentists are accepting new NHS patients
Blue Sky Dental Bathgate, 24A Whitburn Road, Bathgate EH48 1HH – adults and children
Craigshill Dental Clinic, Craigshill Health Centre, Craigshill Road, Livingston EH54 5DY – adults and children
Devine Dental, 24 High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7AE – adults and children
East Calder Smile Centre, 137 Main Street, East Calder EH53 0EP – adults and children
Kingsport Dental Clinic, 4 Kingsport Avenue, Howden, Livingston EH54 6BA – adults and children
Linlithgow Dental Care, 49a High Street, Linlithgow EH49 7ED – adults and children
M-Brace Orthodontics, 4 North Bridge St, Bathgate EH48 4PS – adults and children
Ochilview Dental Clinic, 4 Ochilview Square, Armadale EH48 3EP – adults and children
Smiles Plus Dental Care, 51 South Street, Armadale EH48 3ET - adults and children
South Bridge Street Dental Surgery Ltd, 64 South Bridge Street, Bathgate EH48 1TL – children only
Whitburn Dental Centre, 61 East Main Street, Whitburn EH47 0RF – adults and children