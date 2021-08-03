Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Tianna Campbell was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma at the start of the pandemic, after a scan at the Western General Hospital revealed a 12cm tumour growing behind her breast bone.

The 24-year-old from Gilmerton endured six rounds of chemotherapy and 15 courses of radiotherapy until she finally went into remission on December 4.

Tianna Campbell, 24, with skydiving instructor.

The mother-of-two is no stranger to coping with the hardships of cancer. In 2009 she lost her own mother to the same disease.

Terrified that history was about to repeat itself, the young mum said it was her two sons Riley, four and Logan, two, that kept her fighting through the worst of it.

“I knew I had to fight for my children,” she said. “I wanted to see them grow up."

Eight months on from being given the all-clear the resilient young woman is making the most of her good health and has taken on a sponsored skydive.

Ms Campbell's two son's Riley, four and Logan, two watching their mum land.

All cash raised will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust which has supported the family since diagnosis.

Managing to smash the fundraising target of £800 before taking on the jump, Ms Campbell has raised £900 for charity.

“It’s a great feeling, being able to give back,” she said.

Speaking to the Evening News following the skydive Ms Campbell admits to feeling nervous before taking the plunge.

Ms Campbell and with Riley and Logan.

“I was the first one to go,” she said. “That’s when the nerves started to kick in but I still felt excited.”

Already planning a second jump Ms Campbell said she felt like she could do anything after reaching the ground safely.

“It was an amazing feeling,” she said. “ It made me feel like I could do anything in the world.

“The adrenaline was so bad and I had the shakes for a good 20 minutes but it was a great feeling and achievement. I would do it again.”

To donate to Tianna Campbell’s fundraising challenge CLICK HERE.

To learn more about the Teenage Cancer Trust’s support packages CLICK HERE.

