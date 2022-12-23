Rowan Muir from Corstophine, was diagnosed with aggressive bowel cancer at the age of 36 after experiencing symptoms of the disease for several months. But following her own successful treatment for cancer in July, and just two months after her operation, the mother of two set out on a 600km cycling and walking challenge to spread awareness about the disease and has now raised nearly £3000 for Bowel Cancer UK.

Rowan is also urging more young people to get checked out if they experience bowel cancer which can include unexplained weight loss, a pain or lump in your stomach or an unexplained change in bowel habit.

The Edinburgh mum said she struggled to get a diagnosis due to her age, with doctors looking for a different explanation and testing for irritable bowel syndrome. But Rowan was convinced something wasn’t right.

Rowan's youngest child was only six months old when she was diagnosed. The mother of two is now urging more young people to visit a GP if they experience symptoms

Rowan said: “I experienced increasingly significant symptoms for five months before I was diagnosed with bowel cancer, and I had to keep going back to my doctors until I was finally given an urgent referral.”

Although bowel cancer is more common in people over 50, it can affect people of all ages and each year over 2600 people under 50 are diagnosed with the disease in the UK.

Rowan said: “My baby daughter was just six months old when I had my diagnosis. That time should be so precious and instead our world was exploded with this news. But because I pushed for a colonoscopy and got an early diagnosis, my cancer was treatable and I’ve had the amazing news that it hasn’t spread.

“I want to encourage other young folk to get themselves checked out if they have any symptoms. Statistically it’s unlikely that a younger person will get this disease, but no one knows your body like you do – if you think something doesn’t make sense, then keep pushing for answers.”

Rowan Muir will cycle and walk over 600km to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK

Writing on her JustGiving page, Rowan said her 12 week challenge “is the same length of time from the day I met my big ugly tumour, blown up on a large screen at hospital, to the moment that I realised I needed to do something positive to get myself out of the fug I have been in.”

Rowan is now in her final weeks of the three-month fundraising venture for Bowel Cancer UK’s Never Too Young campaign, where she has set herself a combination of physical, musical and linguistic challenges to test both body and mind.

Each week, Rowan learns a new tune on the low whistle, cycles and walks between 40-60km as well as learning some Gaelic each day.

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising for Bowel Cancer UK, said: “We’re very proud of Rowan for her incredible fundraising and for speaking so openly about her diagnosis and treatment to raise awareness of bowel cancer.”

He added: “Whatever your age, if you’re experiencing red flag symptoms of bowel cancer like changes in bowel habit, bleeding from your bottom and blood in your poo, please contact your GP.

