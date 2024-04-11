Edinburgh psychologist launches innovative new mental health service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by Sarah Gallacher, the Clinical Director of PHC Edinburgh, the clinic will provide a wide range of mental health and neurodiversity services for adults, young people and children, as well as easing long NHS waiting lists across the region.

With a 580% increase in the number of calls made to NHS 24 for a mental health concern in just three years - from 2019-2022 – Sarah acutely understands the urgent need for accessible mental health support, having worked in the NHS and other public services for over two decades. Her ambitious plans for the new clinic aim to revolutionise how mental health and neurodiversity services are delivered in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the backing of my new team, we're dedicated to creating a nurturing space where help is readily available, ensuring no one has to face long delays to receive support,” said Sarah.

Sarah Gallacher, Clinical Director of Purple House Clinic Edinburgh.

“With five equipped therapy rooms, our multi-disciplinary team of psychologists, speech and language therapists and occupational therapists are devoted to delivering tailored care of the highest quality for every individual. T

"Throughout my career, I’ve become increasingly conscious of the importance of the culture and climate of the service within which interventions are delivered. Purple House Clinic Edinburgh will work collaboratively with those who connect with our service, delivering care with empathy and compassion. Our goal is to make a real long-term difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health issues, empowering them to lead happier, healthier lives.”

PHC Edinburgh, located in Rutland Square, will provide a range of services for children, young people, adults and organisations who need support with their mental health. The clinic will offer warm and welcoming spaces where people can work through a range of mental health difficulties in a compassionate, respectful and safe environment. We will also provide tailored face-to-face and online psychological therapies for difficulties such as depression, anxiety, trauma and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Understanding mental health and neurodivergence is crucial, and having personally navigated the complexities of accessing timely neurodevelopmental assessment and mental health support, I’m committed to making this process smoother for others," continued Sarah.

“I am neurodivergent and I am a parent to neurodivergent children. I know all too well just how difficult it can be to access assessment that helps people to make sense of themselves and/or their children’s needs. Waiting lists are long and, in too many instances, people are not managing to access appropriate help or accommodations due to the long delays in accessing services.

"This then has a significant impact on their mental health and wellbeing. I’m excited to start making an impact and to be able to deliver and develop services that are truly responsive to the person’s needs and preferences and are neurodivergent affirming in approach.”

The clinic is aiming to grow quickly and establish several ‘hubs’ across the city. These hubs are designed to enhance the range of services and specialisations that PHC Edinburgh provides, including EMDR, Neurodevelopmental Assessments and more. Ensuring comprehensive support is accessible to all, the hubs place an emphasis on making mental health support approachable and understandable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mental health deserves the same level of understanding, support and compassion as physical health. From my family's experience, seeking help often led us only to medication options," added Sarah.