The mood in the Capital has been sombre following the news of the Queen's death on Thursday evening (September 8).

Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy as Britain's longest serving monarch has been spoken of much over the following days – and the community of Edinburgh has paid tributes to her.

The Edinburgh Evening News took to Princes Street and George Street in the heart of the Capital to hear people’s reactions to the sad news.

People in Edinburgh react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Annabelle Gauntlett)

One member of the public said: “Her strength and knowledge of the country, but also the people was remarkable”, while another said: “My favourite thing about the Queen was her commitment and integrity, she was a very good leader”.

Older generations reflected on her reign, with Dorothy Maitland writing on our Facebook page: “My 100-year-old Mum received a card from the Queen in April this year on her 100th birthday.

"My Mum was alive when the Queen's father was King and has lived through all of the Queen's reign and is still here to see Charles become King. My Mum still calls Holyrood Park – The King’s Park.”

Whilst others experienced nostalgia, and fond memories that the excitement of seeing the queen brought. Jackie Henderson said: “Waving to her whilst hanging out our Grandparents window every year as she went down the Canongate, happy memories.”

People shared their memories of the Queen’s wit, which was said to be “humorous in the most delightful way”. Davie Chalmers remembered: “In 1998 I was part of the military Royal Guard for the duration of that year's summer stay.

"I regularly played golf on her course on the estate. I played one day and tee'd off on the 6th....walking down the fairway and a Rangerover passed on the road dividing the fairway.”

He continued: “It stops and both HM & Princess Anne get out and come to talk to us. Extremely pleasant, so she said for the lads to take their second shot. More pressure than being invited to tee off at the Open. More air shots and slices than you could imagine.”

Tributes to the Queen’s “loyalty” and “presence” were abundant, as Margaret Cummings said: “I will always remember Her Majesty for her loyalty, sense of duty but most of all her understanding of her people and willingness to change when needed.”

Looking ahead to the reign of new monarch King Charles III, one member of the public said they “hope he carries the county in the same way his mother did”.

“I think the King will be very prepared for it,” another added, “But like anyone there are still the challenges of grief and, unlike the other royals, he has to take on that duty straight away.”