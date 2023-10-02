The findings come from Jewson, which undertook research with more than 2,031 homeowners across the UK including in Edinburgh

People across Edinburgh are suffering from headaches, chest infections, shortness of breath and mental health issues as a direct result of the quality of their home, according to new research from building merchants Jewson.

In the last 12 months, 41 per cent of homeowners in the Capital have experienced problems in their home relating to poor indoor air quality or ventilation, including condensation (31 per cent), mould in at least one room (11 per cent), leaks (seven per cent) and damaged walls (four per cent). Of these, more than a third (36 per cent) said they’ve experienced a mixture of physical and mental side effects, from allergies, dry eyes and chest infections to poor sleep, low mood and difficulty concentrating.

Sharing the ways in which they try to resolve or avoid the health problems being caused by their home, as well as opening their windows, cleaning frequently and using dehumidifiers, 22 per cent of Edinburgh people surveyed have had to visit a doctor or take medication, and 19 per cent said they actively spend time away from their property.

Poor ventilation in homes is causing worrying health implications for Edinburgh residents. Photo: Getty.

The findings come from Jewson, which spoke to 2,031 homeowners across the UK to ask them how their homes affected their health, comfort and wellbeing, and the home improvements they’re planning over the next 12 months.

Matthew Handley, category innovation manager at Jewson, said: “There’s been an increased awareness on the dangers of mould, condensation and other issues relating to poor indoor air quality in the last 12 months due to shocking news stories that show why ventilation is such an important part of our homes. Ventilation is vital to achieve good air quality and reduce the risks associated with moisture, gas, dust and pollutants – and not having this solution in place is causing major implications for lots of people in Edinburgh, as our research has found.”

The statistics have been revealed to coincide with the launch of the Making Better Homes Awards, in which Jewson will recognise tradespeople, builders and installers across the country who’re playing a key role in making the UK’s housing stock higher quality, more comfortable, and more energy efficient.

Matthew added: “While this is a serious issue that needs to be explored further, we know there are a wealth of tradespeople in Edinburgh who are working closely with their customers to ensure they’re not at any risk of these health issues. We’re using the Making Better Homes Awards to recognise the people who want to improve the day to day lives of their customers and create properties that are sustainable and that can stand the test of time, ensuring they’re being celebrated in the way they deserve.”