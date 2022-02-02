Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Many staff at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary now have to leave their cars at the Park and Ride site after staff parking permits were re-introduced at the hospital to tackle a shortage of spaces.

But the move has sparked safety concerns, especially for female staff returning to their vehicles after dark.

Parking has long been an issue at the Royal Infirmary

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and staff being approached.

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said: "I've had quite a few emails from people saying they've felt intimidated and they've been concerned for their own safety, especially late at night, when they've gone up to the Park and Ride.

“Two different nurses told me about going to get their cars. In both cases it was beyond their midnight shift finishing, so they were getting there about 12.30am. In one case she told me her car was parked far into the car park because it had been really busy and when she went over to it there were some guys sitting in a car with their car lights shining on hers. She got into her car and drove home, but she felt really intimidated. There was no lighting in that part of the car park."

Mr Briggs raised the issue with NHS Lothian, who have now asked police and council chiefs to step up security at Sheriffhall.

The health board has asked police to provide "greater visibility" between 8pm and midnight when most of the incidents are said to occur.

And it has urged Midlothian Council, who run the site, to improve the lighting and ensure the CCTV is adequate.

But Mr Briggs said the permit system should be re-examined.

"Sadly the parking changes were put in place without looking at these issues or listening to staff and it is unacceptable people are feeling like this. It does absolutely nothing to encourage people to go and work at ERI because it becomes known across the NHS that people aren't happy with the parking set-up.

“I have been pressing the health board and the Scottish Government to get a long-term solution to this issue for ages and they haven't given it the real focus it needs. I completely sympathise with staff who are frustrated and angered about this whole situation.”

He said staff on night shift wanted to be able to park on site rather than having to use Park and Ride and they argued there was less pressure on spaces at night.

"That needs to be looked at as a first step – that if you’re on night shift you should be have parking available at the hospital. That's not a full solution, but at least it would address the concerns about people going to Sheriffhall in the early hours of the morning and being worried for their safety.”

In a letter to Midlothian Council, NHS Lothian deputy chief executive Jim Crombie said: "Since the parking changes were introduced we have received a number of concerns and suggestions from staff using the Park and Ride facility. These have included reports of anti-social behaviour, including vehicles racing, groups congregating and staff being approached and intimidated by other members of the public."

He added that requests had been received from staff, MPs and MSPs over enhanced lighting, lampposts not working, ensuring CCTV covers the whole site and allowing access to the indoor shelter.

"In addition we would request an assessment is undertaken by Midlothian Council on the safety and suitability of the facility, recognising the issues raised at potentially quieter times of 20:00-00:00.

"I have reached out separately to Police Scotland, requesting greater visibility at the hours mentioned. We believe this would reassure staff and hopefully reduce the anti-social behaviour observed by those using the facilities.

"NHS Lothian has also encouraged staff to report matters of safety and crime outwith NHS Lothian property to the police, to enable their commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people and communities in their area."

Mr Crombie also asked the council to consider increasing the number of spaces and ensure the site is properly gritted in winter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police Scotland routinely carries out public reassurance patrols of the Sheriffhall Park and Ride area and will continue to do so.

"We would encourage anyone with any concerns, or anyone who experiences incidents of antisocial behaviour or intimidation, to report them to police via 101 or 999 in an emergency."

