Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary has recorded one of the worst accident and emergency waiting times in Scotland, with nearly two-thirds of patients waiting over four hours for treatment in the last week of November.

Only 38.5 per cent of those arriving at the Infirmary’s A&E department were treated within the Scottish Government’s four-hour target time during the week ending November 27 – down from 41.3 per cent the previous week. Across Scotland, 61.9 per cent of patients attending A&E units were seen within the four-hour target time, the lowest on record. The target is 95 per cent. At Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, just 36.8 per cent of people at A&E were seen in four hours.

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber said: “The tragic reality of these disgraceful figures is needless deaths – and the blame can only be pointed at the hopeless health secretary Humza Yousaf and the SNP. Sacking the Health Secretary won’t solve the problems overnight in our health service, but it is clear he is part of the problem, not the solution. Nicola Sturgeon cannot continue to stand idly by as A&E performances hit new depths and for the sake of staff and patients in Lothian and the whole of Scotland, she must remove Mr Yousaf without further delay.”

The accident and emergency department at the Royal Infirmary saw just 38.5 per cent of patients within four hours. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

The Royal Infirmary times were the worst of the three Lothian emergency units, with St John’s in Livingston seeing 67.2 per cent of its patients on time, compared with 69.2 per cent the previous week, and the Sick Kids recording an improved performance of 90 per cent, down from 91.1 per cent.

Ms Webber said: “The waiting times at the Royal Infirmary are utterly shameful. Despite the continued best efforts of dedicated staff, suffering patients are paying the price for years of SNP mismanagement of our NHS, exacerbated by Mr Yousaf’s lack of leadership.”

