Friends and family have rallied around nine-year-old schoolboy who is facing cancer for the third time. In the act of solidarity, Archie Sinclair’s school friends shaved their heads to support him through the process, allowing him to feel ‘less alone’. Around 11 friends, mostly in P5 at Markinch Primary School, have taken part.

Joanne said: “Thankfully Archie's amazing Edinburgh team had a plan and Archie started an invasive treatment in March this year, the length of treatment is unknown at present. Archie's amazing school friends came up with a plan to shave their heads to make Archie feel not so different and to raise money by doing so. We are truly blessed and blown away with the local community, friends and family's support.”

As well as shaving their heads, friends have set up a fundraiser to help support the family. Dawn Bruce, a close family friend, said: “Archie is a real life superhero, and amazes us all everyday with his courage, positivity, strength, resilience, humour and a cheeky smile.”

Archie's friends shaved their heads in solidarity with the Edinburgh schoolboy

Archie and his friends are supporters of Raith Rovers and they were guests of honour at the club’s Scottish Championship match against Arbroath on Saturday 15 April. The Kirkcaldy side tweeted: “What a cheerful, energetic and loyal group of boys – we are so proud to call them Rovers supporters.”

The young boy’s cancer journey began in February 2017, when the Sinclair family received the worst news that any family could get – their child at age three had stage four risk Neuroblastoma, a rare and serious form of childhood cancer.

Archie was rushed to Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital as he was unable to walk due to the pain in his legs. Extensive tests followed where they discovered the cancer was spreading through his tiny body.

Joanne said: “Archie is the most chilled out, positive boy and does all of this with such good spirit and sense of humour. As a family we get our strength from Archie.”

The young schoolboy underwent numerous different treatments including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, stem cell treatment, immunotherapy and an operation to remove the tumour. Archie went into remission, allowing him to ring that bell to announce he was cancer free by the end of 2019.

In less than two years the family received devastating news that Archie had relapsed at the start of May 2021 and started treatment again, which ‘he took in his stride’, and was clear again the following May.

‘Heartbreakingly’ his Neuroblastoma has relapsed for a third time. Archie’s treatment plan has started, however, the first round wasn’t as straightforward as his family had hoped which meant Archie spent two weeks in hospital, along with his parents Joanne and Paul Sinclair. The current treatment is a combined treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy which could last up to a year.

