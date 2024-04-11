Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are in place to establish Scotland’s first bespoke well-being and support centre for breast cancer in the Corstorphine area of Edinburgh.

The campaign is led by charity House of Hope, founded by Capital resident Lisa Fleming, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017, and has received specialist support from UK’s only bespoke secondary breast cancer care centre in London.

Since her diagnosis, Lisa and her family have raised more than £2 million to improve research, education and support for incurable secondary breast cancer, a condition estimated to affect 61,000 women across the country.

Now, she is turning her efforts to establishing the House of Hope through the new Buy a Brick of Hope campaign, aiming to raise £500,000 to secure the Corstorphine premises for the trail-blazing support centre.

House of Hope's Lisa Fleming with Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine is backing the planned breast cancer centre in her constituency. Ms Jardine, who welcomed Lisa Fleming to her office in Corstorphine to mark the campaign’s launch, said she was “deeply moved” by the campaigner’s commitment to improving breast cancer care, and will table a motion in Parliament to celebrate her work.

She said: “It was deeply moving to hear Lisa’s story and hear more about her inspirational plans to offer a space of support for women diagnosed with this terrible disease.

“The contribution of wonderful places like the network of Maggie’s Centres, or the amazing campaigning of charities like The Darker Side of Pink, which campaigns for better funding of vital research, are almost beyond words.

“But sadly, we are still realising what more is needed and listening to Lisa’s plans for a community based, bespoke facility, the House of Hope could fill a gap that desperately needs filled.