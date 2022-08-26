Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Isbell, who is studying philosophy and politics at the University of Edinburgh, is combining his studies with a new role as a university ambassador for The OddBalls Foundation.

The 22-year-old, originally from Royal Tunbridge Wells, will be helping the organisation to raise awareness of the signs of testicular cancer, which mostly affects men aged 15 to 49.

Someone is diagnosed with testicular cancer every hour in the UK, but if detected early, it is curable in over 90% of cases.

A keen rugby and football player, Ben has got involved in various other aspects of university life and was recruited by an existing university ambassador from The OddBalls Foundation during a visit they made to Edinburgh.

The foundation’s university ambassadors visit schools, universities and workplaces, delivering talks on testicular cancer, and reminding boys and men to check their testicles, removing any stigma and embarrassment about that and the disease.

The ambassadors also place The OddBalls Foundation’s Check Yourself Guides in public spaces and workplaces.

Speaking about his involvement, Ben said: “Getting the opportunity to make a real difference for such an important cause was my key motivator for getting involved as an ambassador.

“The conversation around testicular cancer should not be shied away from. I want to help raise awareness and remove the stigma associated with talking about it, and in doing so help people in Edinburgh.

“The speed that the university ambassador programme at The OddBalls Foundation is growing makes it an exciting initiative to be involved in and I look forward to getting to know the other ambassadors well.”

In his role as a university ambassador for The OddBalls Foundation, Ben is keen to have an open dialogue with men who want to learn more about testicular cancer and how to check for signs of the disease.

He welcomes contact from anyone who wants to talk and can be reached by sending an email for his attention to [email protected]