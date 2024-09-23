Edinburgh support worker's care efforts recognised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh support worker was among a group recognised for more than two decades of working in the care sector in Scotland.

The 67 members of staff from Wheatley Care services across Scotland came together for a special event in Glasgow celebrating the life-changing difference their support has had on the lives of others.

The event celebrated staff who have worked for Wheatley Care, part of Wheatley Group, for more than 20 years.

Kevin Brodie, homelessness services manager at Dunedin Harbour Hostel in Leith, Edinburgh, is one member of staff celebrating two decades of providing support to people in the capital.

Louise Dunlop, managing director of Wheatley Care, with Kevin Brodie, homelessness services manager

Dunedin Harbour Hostel provides high quality accommodation and person-led support to homeless individuals with complex needs, many exhibiting very challenging behaviour.

People supported at the project have access to a wide range of additional services, including community health, addiction groups, employability training, art therapy, IT classes and sports groups.

Kevin said: “The most rewarding part of the role is watching people improve their lives. That improvement can be in many forms – it’s all about the person. Some of those positive steps can be quite small but can be significant for the individual.

“The strength of the team at Dunedin Harbour Hostel is the diversity and the different skills and approaches everybody brings.”

Kevin is keen to encourage people to consider working in care, adding: “If you are coming from a place of care and have a genuine interest in people, you can make a big difference to people’s lives.”

Wheatley Care delivers a range of support services including its Livingwell service, which supports people aged over 55 to live independently.

Wheatley Care also provides support to people with a wide range of support needs, such as homelessness, disabilities and addiction issues.

Louise Dunlop, managing director of Wheatley Care, added: “It was an honour to recognise these staff members and say a big thank you for all their efforts.

“Their hard work over the years has made a life-changing difference to the lives of thousands of people across Scotland and they should be incredibly proud. The time this group has spent working in care is testament to their commitment over many years to supporting vulnerable people in society.

“Working in care is an incredibly rewarding sector and can really make a huge difference to the lives of people. At Wheatley, we are always on the lookout for caring people to join our team. If this is something you are interested in finding out more about, get in touch.”

If you are interested in finding out more about a job in care and playing a part in making a life-changing difference to the lives of people across Scotland, visit: www.wheatley-care.com