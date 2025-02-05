Plans to turn a former Edinburgh private members club into a new dental surgery have been approved by the council.

With waiting lists at dentists across the country reportedly rising all the time, the new Edinburgh South Dental Care dental surgery with five consultation rooms at 5 Duncan Street in Newington, will be welcomed by dental patients in Edinburgh.

Approving the plans on January 27, the City of Edinburgh Council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed works, as amended, will preserve the special architectural and historic character of the rooms, while allowing the non-original rear hall to be utilised for the new uses.

“The proposal alterations to the windows to the rear shall not impact any historic or architecturally significant details and are acceptable.

“The proposals will not have a detrimental impact on any historical architectural features and will not adversely impact on the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.”

The former Edinburgh Unionist Club at 5 Duncan Street, which Edinburgh South Dental Care will now turn into a new dental surgery. | Google Maps

The listed building was previously the home of the Edinburgh Unionist Club, and now Edinburgh South Dental Care will transform the premises into a new dental surgery with a waiting room, staff room and reception on the ground floor along with the five consultation rooms, and offices on the first floor.

The online planning portal shows there were two comments made about this application - one objection and one neutral comment.

The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland objected to the proposals due to a lack of details in the application.

It said: “Specifically, we require more detailed plans for the proposed conservation-style roof lights, including a detailed section. The current information suggests they may protrude beyond the slate roof, which is unacceptable.

“Additionally, we need a clear understanding of the space beneath the suspended ceiling to ensure that any valuable architectural details are preserved and, if possible, reintegrated into the design.”

While local resident Carolyn Bell highlighted a long-standing roof leak, a barred window to the rear of the property, and called for a hedge to be placed between 5 Duncan Street and the neighbouring property.

Alterations will be carried out to facilitate a change of use from a private members club at ground and first floor level to a dental surgery. Existing residential flat use on the second floor of the property will be retained.

The plans include removing suspended ceilings and insulation in the consultation rooms at the back of the property which have no floors above them, and installing Velux window to let more natural light in.

The alterations must be made within three years, and the use of the first and second floors shall be restricted to the use as a dental surgery and no other changes are permitted.