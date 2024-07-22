Edinburgh University Students pushing boundaries of medical research expeditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colette Revadillo is part of the organizing team for APEX7, an ambitious student-led research expedition to analyse the effects of hypoxia on human physiology. Here she outlines the team's latest project.

APEX is a Scottish charity, founded in 2001 by medical students from the University of Edinburgh, which carries out high-altitude medical research expeditions analysing the effects of hypoxia on human physiology.

Since 2001, APEX has successfully ran six research expeditions to Bolivia, with the next expedition set to take place in summer 2025 and which promises to be the largest and most ambitious to date.

Research output from previous expeditions includes a multiude of influential papers published in various reputable medical journals, all helping to further our understanding of the impacts of hypoxia on the human body. Read about the current APEX 7 expedition and the team's experiences being part of organising an expedition of unprecedented size and targets.

Magnificent seven - members of the APEX 7 team

Expedition Overview:

APEX7 will run for 16 days between June and July 2025. The team will fly into El Alto International Airport and acclimatize in La Paz at 3800m before ascending to 4880m to Huayna Potosi Base Camp, where the main research activities will occur. The expedition concludes with a final research day in La Paz. This schedule ensures thorough acclimatisation for all participants and optimises the research conditions at high altitude.

Significance and Scale:

With 80-100 participants, APEX7 aims to achieve the "largest simultaneous controlled ascent in history." Supported by four experienced expedition doctors, the team will conduct extensive data collection and medical research, ensuring participant safety and scientific rigor. This large-scale operation not only underscores the logistical capabilities of the student-led team but also promises to yield substantial scientific data.

Leadership and Motivation:

Expedition leaders Cameron Norton and David Geddes, inspired by previous successes, are committed to advancing medical research, exploration, and sustainability. The student-led approach distinguishes APEX7, showcasing the initiative and dedication of medical students balancing clinical studies with expedition planning.

Research Goals:

APEX7 will continue the legacy of impactful research on hypoxia's effects on human physiology, contributing to better patient care worldwide. Each project, spanning various medical fields such as endocrinology, neuroscience, psychiatry, and immunology, is led by a student, emphasising hands-on learning and academic contribution. Previous APEX research has led to significant advancements, such as redefining the Lake Louise Score for acute mountain sickness and pioneering studies on neutrophil roles in immune responses.

Sustainability Commitment:

APEX7 aims to be the first expedition of its size to offset and reduce carbon output, setting a sustainable example for future medical research endeavors. This initiative underscores APEX's dedication to environmental responsibility alongside scientific advancement. By implementing sustainable practices, APEX7 demonstrates that high-impact research can be conducted with minimal environmental footprint.

Support and Sponsorship:

APEX relies on grants and sponsorships to fund its initiatives. Collaborating with APEX7 offers brands visibility through high-traffic platforms and association with pioneering research and sustainability efforts. Past sponsors include Toshiba, Rab, and AlpKit, supported by organizations like the Mount Everest Foundation and the British Heart Foundation. Sponsors benefit from extensive publicity, including visibility on expedition websites, social media, and academic publications.

Get Involved:

To learn more about APEX7, follow @altitudeapex on social media, visit www.altitude.org, or email [email protected] for collaboration opportunities. Engaging with APEX7 means supporting cutting-edge research and sustainable exploration.

Shown in the picture is our organising committee, from left Ben Harrison (Head of Funding, Grants and Sponsorship), Ella McElnea (Head of Volunteers and Wellbeing), Cami Maezelle (Head of Funding, Grants and Sponsorship), Anya Tan (Head of Research), Ella Andrea (Head of Volunteers and Wellbeing), Cameron Norton (Expedition Leader) and David Geddes (Expedition Leader). Not Pictured - Colette Revadillo (Head of Communications).