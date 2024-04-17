Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has supported the UK Government’s efforts to crack down on young people vaping as part of its attempt to create a ‘smoke-free generation’.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill secured cross-party support in the House of Commons, and provides new powers to restrict vape flavours and packaging aimed at children and young people, and to ban disposable vapes under environmental law from 2025. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill passed its Second Reading stage in the House of Commons on Tuesday, April 16 with 383 votes in favour and 67 against.

Earlier this year, Ms Jardine joined a meeting with concerned parents from her constituency, who were worried about the proliferation of single-use vapes aimed at teenagers, and the problems this was creating for schools.

The bill also aims to stop anyone born after 2009 from ever being able to by a cigarette, with a progressive increase in the minimum age for buying tobacco.

Government estimates say that 75,000 GP appointments each month are taken up by smoking-related illness in England, with the UK losing around £17 billion a year, through lost earnings, unemployment, early deaths and costs to the NHS, all linked to smoking.

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine backed the Government’s efforts to reduce the "huge impact" vaping and smoking have on young people's lives.

She said: “I’ve heard from many concerned parents who have seen the first-hand effects of their teenagers taking up vaping. Whilst it could help some smokers quit, vaping is not without its own harms, and should never become an outright substitute for smoking.

“We also know that smoking kills, with tens of thousands of lives cut short because of the effects of nicotine, and a huge impact on our NHS from related conditions.

“At a time when GP appointments are hard to secure, and waiting times for NHS services are soaring, I believe we should do everything we can to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce access to addictive substances such as nicotine.