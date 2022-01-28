Edinburgh West MP welcomes sign language bill
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has welcomed the UK Government’s decision to support the British Sign Language (BSL) Private Members' Bill but maintains the need to go further in promoting BSL.
The Bill would secure legal status and require Government Departments and public bodies to adhere to new guidance and meet the needs of 90,000 residents who depend on it as a first language.
Ms Jardine (Lib Dem) said: “This is very welcome news and a hugely important step in the right direction for the tens of thousands of users in the UK.
"This is all about greater access to a language that allows people to engage with members of their own community and improve their quality of life.
“We need to ensure this is only the beginning and use this as a launchpad to promote awareness across the board.”