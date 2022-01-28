Edinburgh West MP welcomes sign language bill

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine (Lib Dem). Pic Lisa Ferguson

The Bill would secure legal status and require Government Departments and public bodies to adhere to new guidance and meet the needs of 90,000 residents who depend on it as a first language.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Jardine (Lib Dem) said: “This is very welcome news and a hugely important step in the right direction for the tens of thousands of users in the UK.

"This is all about greater access to a language that allows people to engage with members of their own community and improve their quality of life.