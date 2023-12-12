With a week to go until expected decision, MSPs underline urgent need to replace current Eye Pavilion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cross-party group of Edinburgh MSPs has written to Health Secretary Michael Matheson, calling on him to set out a clear timetable for the construction of a new Edinburgh Eye Hospital.

And they asked him to commit to consulting with patients, sight loss charities and elected representatives to achieve the best outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh’s 50-year-old Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion was declared not fit for purpose in 2014. A new eye hospital was approved in principle by the Scottish Government in 2018, but then cancelled before the then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promised during the 2021 Holyrood election campaign that it would go ahead after all. However, a Scottish Government review of capital spending now threatens the project again.

The Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion on Chalmers Street was declared not fit for purpose in 2014. Picture: Greg Macvean.

With a week to go until the Scottish Budget, when the results of the spending review are expected to be published, the Edinburgh MSPs have stressed to Mr Matheson the urgent need to fund a new eye hospital in the Capital.

The letter has been signed by Labour MSPs Sarah Boyack, Daniel Johnson and Foysol Choudhury, Tories Miles Briggs, Sue Webber an Jeremy Balfour, the SNP’s Ben Macpherson, Lib Dem Alex Col-Hamilton and Alba MSP Ash Regan.

The joint letter follows a meeting of Edinburgh MSPs and charities Sight Scotland, Visibility Scotland and RNIB at the Scottish Parliament to discuss the situation. During the meeting, MSPs heard moving testimonies from patients and staff about the dire state of current facilities at the current Eye Pavilion. And the politicians said there was a consensus that continuing to rely on the current facilities was not sustainable and would lead to deteriorating outcomes for patients and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the letter to Mr Matheson also reflected the strength of feeling of residents right across Edinburgh on the need for a new eye hospital.

In the letter, they say: “It is nearly 10 years since the Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion was declared not fit for purpose, and in those 10 years patients have had to receive care in building which the Scottish Government acknowledges fails to meet the stand expected of our world-class NHS.

“We understand the pressure of public sector finances and that inflation has made costs rise, but further delays will cause additional anger, frustration and desperation for patients and our constituents.”

Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “I am glad that MSPs across Edinburgh were able to come together to campaign for such a vital project. None of our constituents deserve to be relying on facilities that have been designated not fit for purpose, for over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad