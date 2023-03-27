Humza Yousaf has reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to building a new eye hospital in Edinburgh.

The projected timetable for the project has already slipped twice before construction work has started. And, speaking to the Evening News, the Health Secretary and SNP leadership contender appeared to accept there could be further delays, but insisted the new hospital would be built.

A replacement for the current Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion in Chalmers Street – declared not fit for purpose in 2014 – was originally agreed in principle in 2018, but the project was effectively cancelled in December 2020 when the government told NHS Lothian it would no longer fund it. Instead, ministers said eye care should be dispersed across the region, with some operations switching to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says the hospital will go ahead despite the delays and cost increase. Picture Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The government itreats the new eye hospital as part of its National Treatment Centres programme, a national network of purpose-built facilities to speed up planned care and cut waiting lists, but which has also seen delays. Mr Yousaf acknowledged the timetable slippages and the rising price tag, but he said: “I'm absolutely confident it will happen.”

