Campaigning patients group expected eye hospital decision at Budget, but now Scottish Government talks of spring review and has told health boards of two-year block on new building projects

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been accused of misleading patients over Edinburgh’s promised new eye hospital.

Lothian Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said Mr Matheson had assured patient representatives at a meeting she attended that any decision on the project would be made in December, in line with the Scottish Budget. But there was no mention of the new hospital in Finance Secretary Shona Robison’s Budget speech, with a government spokesman saying later that a revised Infrastructure Investment Plan would be published in the spring.

And since then the Evening News has revealed that the Scottish Government has told health boards there will be a block on new capital projects for at least the next two years, along with a freeze or recruitment and a need for major savings.

Patients were told the spending review, to be concluded ahead of the Budget, would provide clarity on the funding and timescales of Edinburgh's promised new eye hospital - but now there is a two-year block on any new building projects.

Ms Boyack said: “Michael Matheson has fundamentally misled patients. To tell patients that the decision would be made in December, only for it to be pushed back to the spring is a slap in the face for all those who need a new facility. Michael Matheson needs to confirm on the record when the capital spending will be announced and apologise for misleading patients.”

In November, Mr Matheson met patients from the campaign group Keep Edinburgh Eye Pavilion (KEEP) along with Ms Boyack and the patients later voiced frustration that they had been unable to get any timetable from progressing with the new hospital, but Mr Matheson told them the spending review, to be concluded ahead of the Budget, would provide clarity over funding and timescale for delivery of the new hospital.

NHS Lothian ranked the eye hospital among its top priority projects, required within the next five years. But in the wake of the Budget, NHS Lothian and other health boards were told by government officials there would be no funding for new building schemes for at least the next two years.

Ms Boyack said she had now written to the Health Secretary to ask him for clarity over when the decision would be made on the new hospital. She said: “Every day the Scottish Government delays, the project becomes more expensive, and the current Eye Pavilion deteriorates further. If Michael Matheson does not provide clarity now, we are heading towards a crisis for eyecare services in Edinburgh.”