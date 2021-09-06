Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Thrombectomy – which involved inserting a long thin tube through an artery in the leg to reach and remove a blood clot in the brain – is a highly-specialised procedure which was available on an ad hoc basis in hospitals including the Infirmary until 2017, when it was withdrawn because of capacity concerns.

Stroke survivor Robert Baldock, 55, from East Lothian, has led a campaign with charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland to reinstate the service nationwide.

Thrombectomy was Robert Baldock's only chance of survival after he suffered a stroke in 2017

And welcoming he said today’s launch was a big first step that will make a difference to people’s lives.

Mr Baldock was one of only 13 people who received a thrombectomy after a serious stroke in 2017. It was his only chance of survival.

His stroke has left him with significant communication difficulties and mobility issues.

Recalling his experience, he said: “All I can remember of that morning is the ambulance crew trying to move me down the narrow stairs of the cottage with great difficulty. I couldn’t move or speak. A scan revealed a large clot had caused my stroke. Normally you would have a clot-busting drug to dissolve the clot and restore blood flow to the brain. However, I was told this treatment wasn’t going to be effective for me.

“My friend Sharon and others who were with me were told to prepare for the worst. Things didn’t look good at all.

“Looking back the scariest moment was waiting to find out if I was going to be able to receive a life-saving thrombectomy and the stark possibility of not surviving if not.

"Since my stroke everything has changed but I survived, and I have learnt to appreciate and savour what I have.

“It’s fantastic to see the pilot service up and running in Lothian. We haven’t got the full national service we need yet, but this is a big step that will be life-changing for every person that receives a thrombectomy through this service.”

Up to 50 patients are expected to be treated at the Infirmary in the first 12 months.

In 2019, 25 Scottish stroke consultants publicly called for swift action on establishing a thrombectomy service in Scotland.

And over 4,000 people signed a petition organised by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.

A pilot scheme recently took place in Dundee and the reintroduction of the service in Edinburgh is due to be extended to Glasgow next year.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Scottish Government remains committed to the roll-out of a national thrombectomy service by 2023 and has already invested more than £17 million in making this happen.

"I am delighted we are taking another significant step towards this objective, with the launch of a pilot service in the East of Scotland.

‘’Although I’m glad to say the number of people dying from stroke in Scotland has fallen by more than a third over the last decade, we want to continue striving for better. And that means ensuring people have access to the best possible treatments.”

