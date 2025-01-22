Expert issues Edinburgh residents with must-read holiday health tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As winter drags on many of us here in Edinburgh are thinking about booking that amazing sunshine holiday, and travel companies are all doing their level best to open up your wallet with the promises of some fun in the sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for many of us, a holiday abroad can spell disaster for our gut health, and days of our well-deserved getaways can be lost to ill health and sickness.

Louise Wheatley, a busy teacher knows all too well what can do wrong, after her dream break to Cape Verde was almost ruined by stomach problems, which put her out of action for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The holiday was so needed and we had looked forward to it for months, it was for two very special birthdays so we were so excited for a perfect getaway with all of us together.” Said Louise, who has taught at primary and secondary education levels.

Holiday times are just around the corner

But when the family arrived, Louise started to suffer severe stomach symptoms, and the agonising condition left her bed-ridden for days during the dream break.

Desperate to feel better and enjoy the trip Louise sought the help of a Cape Verde doctor, who told her that all of the good bacteria in her stomach had been completely depleted.

The doctor then gave her a probiotic and the symptoms miraculously disappeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “It was like night and day, all of a sudden I could enjoy the holiday again and felt better than I ever had.

“When I got home I was determined to find a probiotic like the one I had been given in Africa.”

Jake Shaw, a natural health expert and founder of Nature's Zest Nutrition explains: "It's awful that hear stories like Louises' but this kind of thing is so easily prevented, with the right travel toolkit, which will help you in every eventuality.

"When you go abroad your body is experiencing lots of things it wouldn't if you were at home. That should be the joy of a holiday, but it can spell trouble for your gut. We have put together this guide to help others know what to pack, to help ensure that they have a fabulous time, without the upset that Louise faced."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is Jake's travel toolkit, to help you have a happy and healthy holiday!

The probiotics to pack: Saccharomyces boulardii: A yeast probiotic known to prevent traveller’s diarrhoea and antibiotic-associated diarrhoea. Saccharomyces boulardii has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of traveller’s diarrhoea caused by consuming contaminated food or water. If diarrhoea does occur, this probiotic can help shorten the duration and reduce symptoms by restoring the gut.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus: Known for enhancing gut barrier function and helping with diarrhoea prevention. Lactobacillus rhamnosus, has been shown in multiple studies to reduce the risk of traveller’s diarrhoea, particularly when traveling to high-risk areas like tropical or developing countries. It strengthens the gut’s natural barrier, preventing pathogens (like Escherichia coli and Salmonella) from adhering to the intestinal lining.

Bifidobacterium bifidum: Supports overall gut health and may help with bloating or irregularity.Strengthens Intestinal Lining: B. bifidum helps maintain the integrity of the gut barrier, preventing harmful bacteria and toxins from passing into the bloodstream. This can help prevent constipation and other symptoms brought on by travel stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lactobacillus acidophilus: Helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome, especially when exposed to new diets. Lactobacillus acidophilus is a widely studied and beneficial probiotic, making it a great option to support digestive health and overall well-being while travelling.

Tips for Using Probiotics During Travel

Start Early: Begin taking probiotics 7–14 days before your trip to allow your gut to adapt.

Take Daily: Continue taking the probiotic daily while traveling to maintain gut health.

Pair with Prebiotics: Consider pairing probiotics with prebiotics (like inulin or resistant starch) to promote good bacteria growth.

Hydration: Stay hydrated to help maintain a healthy gut environment.