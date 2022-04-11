Extra staff and resources for ambulance service in West Lothian

The Demand and Capacity Programme is aimed at ensuring SAS is working as efficiently as possible and has resources in place to meet both current and projected future demand.

As part of the review, across Scotland an additional 540 frontline A&E staff have been recruited this financial year – the highest number of staff ever to have joined the Service in a single year.

The programme has been supported by a £20 million investment from the Scottish Government so far.

The Scottish Ambulance Service employs over 5000 highly skilled staff.

Bo’ness will receive an extra resource and the station will also gain an extra five staff this year. Bathgate will increase its resources, moving from one vehicle to two 24/7 vehicles. In total, across the East Region, there is an overall increase of 1940 Double Crew Ambulance hours.

Clair Wright, area service manager for West Lothian, said: “This is welcome news for the West Lothian region and surrounding areas. We are committed to increasing our ambulance provision in and the past 12 months have been the busiest in terms of recruitment for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“With the increased demand for our services, it’s vital we introduce extra resources and staffing. This will ensure we continue to deliver the very best patient care by boosting capacity and increasing our resilience in communities across Scotland.”

This increase in staffing and resources, coupled with alignment of shift patterns to patient demand profiles, aims to improve patient safety and staff welfare.

This year, additional ambulances have gone live in Edinburgh and Lothian, Greater Glasgow, Tayside, Grampian and Clyde.

SAS has also established seven new satellite stations, of which six are co-located with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.