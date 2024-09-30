First-ever yoga classes for visually impaired people launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sight Scotland is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever yoga classes specifically designed for people living with vision impairment.

These inclusive sessions offer blind and partially sighted individuals the opportunity to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of yoga in a safe, supportive environment.

Led by Community Activity Worker and experienced yoga instructor Tamas Danyi-Nagy, who moved to Scotland from Hungary around nine years ago, the classes are carefully tailored to meet the unique needs of visually impaired participants.

Using clear verbal instructions and guided movements, the sessions focus on gentle exercises that promote relaxation, strength, and mobility.

Tamas, who lives in Mussleburgh, said: “These are Scotland’s only yoga classes designed specifically for blind and partially sighted people. All exercises are done seated and adapted to suit those with vision impairments.

"The sessions are great for mental health and help ease the stress of living with sight loss. The classes are calming, social, and beneficial for mobility. Just because someone has vision impairment or mobility challenges doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy yoga.”

The classes include a range of movements, such as shoulder, arm, neck, back, and leg exercises, as well as eye exercises aimed at reducing tension and improving peripheral vision. Meditation and breathing techniques are also a key part of each session, helping participants relax and reduce stress.

Tamas, who is also a volunteer befriender for Sight Scotland, emphasises that yoga is for everyone, regardless of age or physical ability. “In the Western world, yoga is often portrayed as young athletes doing complex poses, but that’s only a small part of yoga. My classes focus on slow, controlled movements and mindfulness, which are accessible to all.

“The classes are specially designed for people who are blind or visually impaired, with clear instructions on how to move the body. We focus on slow, controlled movements while seated, helping to strengthen muscles and relieve tension, including around the eyes.

“Meditation and breathing exercises are a key part of the sessions, with mindfulness techniques that anyone can easily use in daily life. If you’d like to feel better in both body and mind, join us at Portobello Library every Friday from 12:00 to 13:00.”

Shona Black, from Musselburgh, attended her first blind yoga class recently and said: “I wasn’t sure how the blind yoga sessions would work, but I really enjoyed it.

"Tam is a great instructor, and the class was both relaxing and a good workout. It helps ease stress, and it’s a wonderful social experience.

"Making yoga accessible for people with vision impairment is such a great idea, as often people with sight loss can be quite isolated and this can affect their mental health.

"I also take part in all-ability health walks in Musselburgh and Haddington, and an In-Tandem East Lothian group will be launching soon. All these activities are ideal for staying active, socialising, and supporting mental well-being.”

For more details, or to join a class, please contact Sight Scotland on 0800 024 8973 or email [email protected].

For more information on Sight Scotland, visit sightscotland.org.uk.