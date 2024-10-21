Situated at Raeburn Place, The Aesthetics Club offers a high-end experience for those looking to indulge in the latest skincare and aesthetic treatments, all within a stylish and modern setting.

Founder and clinical director Fiona Ross is a qualified, independent nurse prescriber and an advanced aesthetics trainer. Prior to opening The Aesthetics Club, she worked in some of London’s most exclusive aesthetic clinics. Prior to her career in aesthetics Fiona worked in one of London’s biggest and busiest major trauma centres.

Speaking about the new Edinburgh clinic, she said: “This expansion marks a huge milestone for The Aesthetics Club as we branch into Scotland’s capital. We've had so many clients travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow for our treatments, and it's been a dream come true to finally be opening our doors and see everything come together.

“It’s been an exciting journey, from assembling a new team to designing our stunning premises - which we’re incredibly proud of.

“Stockbridge will offer all of our signature transformative treatments, along with some exciting new additions we're thrilled about: BBL Hero and Moxi laser, and the rejuvenating Oxylight treatment.

“Our success is a true testament to the trust and loyalty of our amazing clients, as well as the hard work and dedication of our team. We're committed to continuing to provide cutting-edge, science-backed skincare products and exceptional service to all our valued customers.”

1 . Celebrity-favourite brands Celebrity-favourite brands like Biologique Recherche, loved by Hailey Bieber, are now available in Edinburgh at The Aesthetics Club, which opens tomorrow, October 22, in Stockbridge, offering luxury skincare and aesthetic treatments. | Story Shop Photo Sales

2 . Welcoming These are the first images of the brand-new luxury health and beauty clinic opening its doors tomorrow at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh, including this photo of the welcoming reception area. | Story Shop Photo Sales

3 . Meet the team The clinic’s specialist team, trained in the USA, is set to offer some of the most in-demand treatments in the beauty industry. | Story Shop Photo Sales

4 . Advanced treatments The clinic features advanced treatments, including the Oxylight machine, BBL Hero and Moxi. | Story Shop Photo Sales