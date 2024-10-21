Situated at Raeburn Place, The Aesthetics Club offers a high-end experience for those looking to indulge in the latest skincare and aesthetic treatments, all within a stylish and modern setting.
Founder and clinical director Fiona Ross is a qualified, independent nurse prescriber and an advanced aesthetics trainer. Prior to opening The Aesthetics Club, she worked in some of London’s most exclusive aesthetic clinics. Prior to her career in aesthetics Fiona worked in one of London’s biggest and busiest major trauma centres.
Speaking about the new Edinburgh clinic, she said: “This expansion marks a huge milestone for The Aesthetics Club as we branch into Scotland’s capital. We've had so many clients travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow for our treatments, and it's been a dream come true to finally be opening our doors and see everything come together.
“It’s been an exciting journey, from assembling a new team to designing our stunning premises - which we’re incredibly proud of.
“Stockbridge will offer all of our signature transformative treatments, along with some exciting new additions we're thrilled about: BBL Hero and Moxi laser, and the rejuvenating Oxylight treatment.
“Our success is a true testament to the trust and loyalty of our amazing clients, as well as the hard work and dedication of our team. We're committed to continuing to provide cutting-edge, science-backed skincare products and exceptional service to all our valued customers.”
