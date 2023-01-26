Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh: the restaurants and cafe which passed inspections in December 2022
A whopping 26 restaurants and cafes passed the Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene inspection in December - here’s the full list
Some restaurants don’t meet the standard of a proper hygiene inspection, but wouldn’t it be great if you knew the ones that do.
Here are the latest restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Edinburgh that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.
A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.
Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.
Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh
Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Edinburgh Evening News has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.
Here we reveal the Edinburgh restaurants and cafes given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.
230 SQN RLC
Where: 126a Alnwickhill Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-02
Black Rooster Peri Peri Edinburgh
Where: 74-78 South Clerk Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-21
Buon Gusto
Where: 16 Buckstone Terrace
Date of rating: 2022-12-19
Burtons Biscuits Staff Canteen
Where: 410 Calder Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-15
Cafe Gezellig
Where: 125 Comiston Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-13
Cairngorm Coffee
Where: 1 Melville Place
Date of rating: 2022-12-01
Chop House Bruntsfield
Where: 88 Bruntsfield Place
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
Fever-Tree Bar
Where: Edinburgh Airport
Date of rating: 2022-12-01
Fortitude Newington
Where: 72 Newington Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-20
Greenwoods Frederick
Where: 61 Frederick Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-29
Howies
Where: 10 Victoria Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
Junk
Where: 58 South Clerk Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-20
Le Bistrot
Where: 59-63 George Iv Bridge
Date of rating: 2022-12-14
Mammas Pizza
Where: 28-30 Grassmarket
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
One20 Wine Cafe
Where: 120 Dundas Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-15
Rose Street Cafe
Where: 192a Rose Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Saffron Edinburgh
Where: 171 Bruntsfield Place
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
Season Quayside
Where: 72 Commercial Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
Six by Nico
Where: 97 Hanover Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
The Johnnie Walker Experience
Where: 145 Princes Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-20
The Railbridge
Where: 4 Newhalls Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Time 4 Thai & Hibiki
Where: 45 North Castle Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Tortilla
Where: 107 St James Crescent
Date of rating: 2022-12-28
Vesta Bar & Kitchen
Where: 7-8 Queensferry Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
Vigo Deli Cafe
Where: 88 St John’s Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Vigo Express
Where: 82 St John’s Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-07