Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh: the restaurants and cafe which passed inspections in December 2022

A whopping 26 restaurants and cafes passed the Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene inspection in December - here’s the full list

By Will Millar
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Some restaurants don’t meet the standard of a proper hygiene inspection, but wouldn’t it be great if you knew the ones that do.

Here are the latest restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Edinburgh that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.

A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.

Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.

Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh

Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Edinburgh Evening News has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.

Here we reveal the Edinburgh restaurants and cafes given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.

  • 230 SQN RLC

Where: 126a Alnwickhill Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

  • Black Rooster Peri Peri Edinburgh

Where: 74-78 South Clerk Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

  • Buon Gusto

Where: 16 Buckstone Terrace

Date of rating: 2022-12-19

  • Burtons Biscuits Staff Canteen

Where: 410 Calder Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-15

  • Cafe Gezellig

Where: 125 Comiston Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

  • Cairngorm Coffee

Where: 1 Melville Place

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

  • Chop House Bruntsfield

Where: 88 Bruntsfield Place

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

  • Fever-Tree Bar

Where: Edinburgh Airport

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

  • Fortitude Newington

Where: 72 Newington Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

  • Greenwoods Frederick

Where: 61 Frederick Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-29

  • Howies

Where: 10 Victoria Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

  • Junk

Where: 58 South Clerk Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

  • Le Bistrot

Where: 59-63 George Iv Bridge

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

  • Mammas Pizza

Where: 28-30 Grassmarket

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

  • One20 Wine Cafe

Where: 120 Dundas Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-15

  • Rose Street Cafe

Where: 192a Rose Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

  • Saffron Edinburgh

Where: 171 Bruntsfield Place

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

  • Season Quayside

Where: 72 Commercial Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

  • Six by Nico

Where: 97 Hanover Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

  • The Johnnie Walker Experience

Where: 145 Princes Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

  • The Railbridge

Where: 4 Newhalls Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

  • Time 4 Thai & Hibiki

Where: 45 North Castle Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

  • Tortilla

Where: 107 St James Crescent

Date of rating: 2022-12-28

  • Vesta Bar & Kitchen

Where: 7-8 Queensferry Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

  • Vigo Deli Cafe

Where: 88 St John’s Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

  • Vigo Express

Where: 82 St John’s Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

