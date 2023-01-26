Some restaurants don’t meet the standard of a proper hygiene inspection, but wouldn’t it be great if you knew the ones that do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Edinburgh that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.

A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.

Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.

Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Edinburgh Evening News has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.

Here we reveal the Edinburgh restaurants and cafes given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

230 SQN RLC

Where: 126a Alnwickhill Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Rooster Peri Peri Edinburgh

Where: 74-78 South Clerk Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

Buon Gusto

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 16 Buckstone Terrace

Date of rating: 2022-12-19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burtons Biscuits Staff Canteen

Where: 410 Calder Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-15

Cafe Gezellig

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 125 Comiston Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cairngorm Coffee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 1 Melville Place

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chop House Bruntsfield

Where: 88 Bruntsfield Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

Fever-Tree Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Edinburgh Airport

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortitude Newington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 72 Newington Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greenwoods Frederick

Where: 61 Frederick Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-29

Howies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 10 Victoria Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 58 South Clerk Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bistrot

Where: 59-63 George Iv Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

Mammas Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 28-30 Grassmarket

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

Advertisement Hide Ad

One20 Wine Cafe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 120 Dundas Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose Street Cafe

Where: 192a Rose Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Saffron Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 171 Bruntsfield Place

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season Quayside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 72 Commercial Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six by Nico

Where: 97 Hanover Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

The Johnnie Walker Experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 145 Princes Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Railbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 4 Newhalls Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time 4 Thai & Hibiki

Where: 45 North Castle Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Tortilla

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 107 St James Crescent

Date of rating: 2022-12-28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vesta Bar & Kitchen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 7-8 Queensferry Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vigo Deli Cafe

Where: 88 St John’s Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Vigo Express

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 82 St John’s Road