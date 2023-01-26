News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh: the takeaways and sandwich shops which passed inspections in December 2022

Thirteen takeaways and sandwich shops passed the Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene inspection in December - here’s the full list.

By Will Millar
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Food hygiene ranks among the top concerns for customers when picking a restaurant to order from but it’s difficult to know if the chosen takeaway is spic and span or outright dangerous.

Here are the latest takeaways and sandwich shops in Edinburgh to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Edinburgh that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.

A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.

Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.

Food hygiene ratings in Edinburgh

Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Edinburgh Evening News has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.

Here we reveal the Edinburgh takeaways and sandwich shops given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.

  • Abida

Where: 19 Main Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

  • After Taste

Where: 4 Scotstoun Grove

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

  • Costa Coffee

Where: Edinburgh Airport

Date of rating: 2022-12-01

  • Costa Coffee Drive Thru

Where: Cultins Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-12

  • Dobbies Garden Centres

Where: 132 Raeburn Place

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

  • Ikigai Ramen

Where: 13 West Crosscauseway

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

  • Joy Tots

Where: 117 Ferry Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

  • Kurdish Best Kebab House

Where: 58 Montrose Terrace

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

  • Pizza Plus

Where: 560 Gorgie Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-12

  • Pizza Plus and Burger Plus

Where: 120 Gorgie Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

  • Popeye’s Sandwich Bar

Where: 132 Portobello High Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

  • The Drip Edinburgh

Where: 216a Morningside Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

  • The Rig Takeaway

Where: 29 Restalrig Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

