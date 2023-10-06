The building once occupied by Morrisons was left unused for more than a decade.

A state-of-the-art private hospital specialising in cosmetic and plastic surgery has now opened in Granton after the site was left unused for 14 years.

The Waterfront Private Hospital, owned and managed by consultant plastic surgeons Awf and Omar Quaba, was designed by award-winning NVDC Architects who have delivered over 100 design projects across the health, surgical and dental sectors.

The team at NVDC, led by Farahbod Nakhaei and project architect Anna Dach, produced the design that includes one fully SHTM compliant general anaesthesia operating suite, a second operating theatre for local anaesthesia, treatment rooms and other ancillary spaces. There is also a generous waiting area that could be used for educational purposes.

Farahbod Nakhaei, founder at NVDC, said: “We were able to combine our understanding and passion to create a truly amazing and uplifting space which reflects the high standards of treatment and care provided by the client.”

Ms Nakhaei added: “Awf and Omar Quaba share our passion and ethos of creating spaces which promote and enhance both the physical and mental wellbeing. Our client trusted our expertise and together we were able to create a fantastic building which will offer expert care.”

The Waterfront Hospital features a cutting-edge building management system (BMS) with the ability to control and monitor the entire building environment to maintain the highest clinical standards. These features include controlling and maintaining air changes, and required pressures and ventilation.

Anna Dach, project architect at NVDC, said: "Every project, site and client is unique so we start every project by listening to our client’s requirements and analysing each particular building or site to identify its strengths and potential. It’s always satisfying seeing a project come to fruition and for clients to be excited about our design.”

The hospital includes one general anaesthesia operating suite, a second operating theatre for local anaesthesia, treatment rooms and other ancillary spaces. There is also a generous waiting area that could be used for educational purposes

Omar Quaba, consultant plastic surgeon, said: “From the design stage through to completion of building, Farahbod and Anna were very involved and always available to discuss any issues, including small design changes made towards the end of completion.”