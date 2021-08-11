Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Calum will take part in the 24 Peaks Challenge in September, which involves climbing 24 peaks in the Lake District in only two days.

The 30-year-old, who portrayed Garrick the TV show Outlander and the stage performance of Trainspotting, has raised more than £2,600 of his £3000 goal.

Aaron Stewart and Jonny Ward helping Calum (centre) train in Pentlands

“I’m young, fit and healthy. But, in all honesty, I don’t think I realised what I’d signed myself up for,” he says.

“I’ll never forget the doctor saying that if dad recovered, he’d have a mountain to climb to get back to health. So, I thought I would take on a mountain for him and for the many others who have gone through that struggle. Then I realised what’s involved and I thought ‘oh no!’”

Calum’s father Geoff collapsed with a stroke in April 2021. Together with his two brothers and their mother Frances, Calum was able to visit Geoff after the stroke, but the 74 year old’s condition deteriorated.

“It’s been a very tough couple of months. We’ve had to go through all those firsts – dad’s birthday, his and mum’s wedding anniversary.

“Dad was a huge music fan and a very keen musician. It’s something we always had in common. I’ve uploaded a video of me singing one of his favourite Beatles songs, Blackbird, onto my social media accounts in his memory. And I’m going to do some busking and boost my fundraising total that way.”

Calum also works as a guide at the Edinburgh Gin Distillery when he isn't acting. He aims to complete the 24 Peak Challenge on the weekend of September 10-12. His training in the Pentland hills was briefly interrupted by a stint with Covid19, but he is now back to health and fully focussed on the 28 mile, 24 hour adventure ahead.

He added: “I chose to raise funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland because you ensure people living with these conditions receive the necessary care they need. I hope the money I raise can help with rehabilitation for stroke victims, and to help provide physical and emotional support for those living with the conditions and their families.”

Cat Wilson, Community and Events Fundraiser for CHSS said, “Calum is taking on such a heartfelt challenge for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and for that we are so grateful. All money raised in Scotland stays in Scotland to support people living in our communities with chest, heart and stroke conditions, to provide people with the vital support that they need to do more than survive.

“It’s great to see Calum and his friends out training hard for his challenge and we want to wish him all the best in his epic 24 Peaks Challenge in September, he is a true fundraising superhero.”

Help Calum reach and surpass his goal at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/calumbarbour

You can see him sing his cover of the Beatles’ Blackbird in memory of his dad on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPvSraijxFU/?hl=en

