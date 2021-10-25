Grateful Edinburgh man raises £8000 to thank NHS for saving his life

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Calum Robertson, 59, was admitted to the Western General Hospital last year on nine separate occasions having been twice struck down by sepsis and kidney complications which required five surgeries.

Sepsis is often deadly and it was a worrying time for Calum, who lives in the Telford area of the city, and his family.

Scott Wilson, Ray Bradshaw, Tam Cowan and Calum Robertson at the Tynecastle fundraiser.

However, he is now back to full health and was keen to show his appreciation for all the NHS professionals who cared for and treated him.

Calum organised a fund-raiser for the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, the official NHS Lothian charity partner and raised more than £8000.

A Sportsman’s Breakfast was held in the Gorgie Suite at Tynecastle Stadium, attended by 260 guests, with popular Edinburgh Fringe stand-up Ray Bradshaw and BBC Radio Scotland presenter Tam Cowan the guest speakers, which brought in a total of £8150.

“I was delighted with the turn out and the amount raised,” said Calum. “It was very humbling to see so many people come along, and I’d like to thank everyone for their generosity, especially Tam Cowan who gave up his time free of charge to help raise money for such a worthy cause.”

Tumong Edwards, Community and Events Fundraiser with Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, said: “As the official charity of NHS Lothian, we are always heartened to hear from supporters like Calum, who have been cared for so well by our NHS heroes.

“It’s wonderful that Calum organised this fundraiser to say ‘thank you’ to the NHS staff who cared for him at the Western General during a life-threatening illness.

“The money Calum raised will make a big difference to patients now and in the future, enhancing their experience of being in hospital through specialist equipment or making a ward more welcoming.

“All these things and more help our amazing NHS go above and beyond to make patients and their families feel more comfortable and improves their wellbeing at a time when they need it most. A big well done to Calum.”

