Greyfriars Bobby says HPV vaccination and screening save lives

While almost everyone will have HPV at some point in their lives, the One Less Worry campaign aims to reduce health anxiety by encouraging people to empower themselves with information and highlighting the potential of HPV vaccination and screening to prevent six types of HPV related cancers. Almost all cervical and anal cancer diagnoses are linked to HPV infection as well as over 70 per cent of throat, 60 per cent of penile and 40 per cent of vulvar cancers (source NHS). Recently published research in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute has shown no cases of invasive cervical cancer found in women who were immunized at 12 or 13 years of age in Scotland.