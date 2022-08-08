Have a say in NHS Forth Valley pharmacy services

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could join NHS Forth Valley’s Pharmacy Practice Committee.

Lay members contribute to discussions on any applications to open new pharmacies across the area and ensure the decision-making process is open, transparent and follows relevant national guidance.

No previous experience is required but the Board is particularly keen to hear from people with local knowledge and experience of using primary care services. Training and support will be provided and applications are encouraged from anyone who is passionate about improving the quality of services for all.

The role is unpaid however lay members can claim for any reasonable travelling or incidental expenses incurred. Lay Members cannot be, have been or have worked for a doctor, dentist, optician or pharmacist.

To find out more and to apply, email [email protected] or call 01786 457231.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PCC meets regularly to ensure applications are heard in a timely manner however the Board is keen to recruit a network of public representatives to ensure that the commitment from lay members is no more than quarterly.