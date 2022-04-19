Have your say on the future of health and care services in Lothian

NHS Lothian and Lothian’s four Health and Social Care Partnerships are launching a major engagement initiative today (April 19) as they begin planning how services should be designed and delivered over the next five years. Priorities include ensuring that people have equal access to the right care and support, wherever they live in the region.

This phase of the engagement process is running until the end of May and the public are invited to get involved by reading the draft framework and providing feedback or by attending one of the virtual events being held across the next two months.

More information is available at https://org.nhslothian.scot/Strategies/LSDF/Pages/default.aspx.