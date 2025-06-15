This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The pollen count has been rising across the UK this week 🤧

The Met Office have issued “high” pollen counts across England and Wales this weekend, however, before you reach for your antihistamines, did you know that there are some medications you shouldn’t mix with hay fever tablets?

Here’s everything you need to know about the symptoms of hay fever and what medications you shouldn’t take alongside hay fever tablets.

There are some medications that you should not take if you are taking hay fever tablets. | Pexels, Edward Jenner

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

Hay fever is a seasonal allergy caused by pollen grains released during the pollen season. Symptoms tend to be worse between March and November, especially when it's warm and humid.

Symptoms of hay fever can include:

sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around the sides of your head and your forehead

headache

feeling tired

Hay fever can last for weeks or months, it cannot be cured but there are some treatments and medications that can help ease symptoms.

What are the side effects of antihistamines?

Antihistamines are medications that are commonly taken to offer relief for hay fever symptoms, but like all tablets they can cause some side effects.

Some antihistamines can make you drowsy, causing sleepiness, reduced co-ordination, reaction speed and judgement - you should not drive or use machinery after taking antihistamines that can make you feel drowsy.

Other side effects of drowsy antihistamines can include: dry mouth, blurred vision or difficulty peeing.

Side effects of non-drowsy antihistamines according to the NHS can include:

headache

dry mouth

feeling sick

drowsiness – this is less common with non-drowsy antihistamines but is still possible

What medications should you never take with hay fever tablets?

There are some medications that the NHS advise that could cause problems if you take them alongside antihistamines, they include:

Antidepressants

If you take antidepressant medications, consult with a pharmacist or your GP before taking antihistamines as drowsiness can be a side effect of both medications.

Stomach ulcer or indigestion medicines

If you take stomach ulcer or indigestion medications, consult with a pharmacist or GP before taking antihistamines, as taking both medications may cause a potential interaction.

Cough and cold remedies that also contain an antihistamine

If you are already taking cough and cold remedies that contain an antihistamine, you should not take any additional medications that contain antihistamines, as this could potentially lead to serious side effects.

If you are taking other medications and plan to take an antihistamine, speak to a pharmacist or your GP before taking antihistamines to rule out any possible interactions.

It’s also recommended that you do not drink alcohol if you are taking antihistamines, especially if you are taking hay fever tablets that can make you drowsy as alcohol can increase the chance of experiencing this.

