Hearts fans buy Edinburgh marathon runner Scottish Cup Final tickets

WHEN his mum tragically died in 2016 from an aggressive brain tumour, Jambo Nikos Sfakianos knew he wanted to do something special for her.

So he started running road races in Hearts kit to raise money for good causes in memory of the “liveliest” person he knew - now preparing for his 27th event.

And this weekend has extra special significance - not only will he fly in from his native Greece for the Edinburgh half-marathon but he gets to cheer on his heroes in the cup final.

“Running for her is like a prayer or lighting up a candle,” said married father-of-two Nikos, 41. “When I finish I always shout in Greek, ‘hello mum.”

English language tutor Nikos began running before his mum Maria Sfakianou lost her battle with glioblastoma at the age of 64.

“Like most other runners, I have no idea why I did it. Maybe I thought of it as a way to feel my mum closer to me,” he said.

“At some point I thought that perhaps I was doing it out of feelings of guilt for not being able to save her.

“But then I sat and thought that as a family we did our best and were there till the last minute.

“I’m glad I did so since it has helped me a lot psychologically and physically as well.”

Nikos adopted Hearts as his club while studying at Stirling University 18 years ago - inspired by the story of McCrae’s Battalion.

Now he always wears the Tynecastle club’s shorts or shirt on his runs while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

“I’ve made tonnes of friends in Greece and Scotland. I’ve met so many interesting places but more importantly, I’ve made real friends.

“I made lots of Jambo friends on Facebook, praising me and giving me the strength to carry on. One of them encouraged me to fundraise, so I decided to do so.”

So impressed were his Jambo mates with his fundraising exploits, they had a special surprise install when they head he was heading back to Scotland.

“Three of the fans paid for my cup final game as a surprise present - what a big heart this team and its fans have,” said Nikos.

“I know Hearts are not as good as Celtic, but I’m sure we’ll play well and will win,” he added.

“I’m so excited. Unfortunately, I’ve had a cold since Sunday and have missed some training but everything will be just fine.

“I can’t wait to run through my favourite city, see old and new friends and feel the Scottish hospitality once again. I was born in Greece but Scottish am at heart, honestly.”

Wife Niki Morfogianni, 39, will be cheering him on back home. “At first she called me mad. Now that she she sees how much it has benefited me, she feels I’m doing the right thing.” said Niko.

Nikos has already stormed through his fundraising target of £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support - with his total currently standing at over £400.

Wellwishers have been leaving messages of support on his fundraising page. Wendy Glendinning wrote: “Well done Nikos. See you in May.”

Donations can be made at Nikos' fundraising page.