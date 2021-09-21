Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Carejob.co is uniquely designed for the care industry to provide professionals in health and social care with a straightforward way to find, apply and manage their careers in one place.

It has partnered with Coffee Angel at 99 Nicolson Street, Detour Espresso in Argyle Place, Red Box Coffee in Marchmont, Roundsquare Coffee in Morningside and The Treehouse Café in Bruntsfield.

If you see a colourful Coffee for Carers poster in one of these coffee shops and are a care/support worker, just scan the code in the poster, follow the instructions and get your coffee voucher sent to you in an email.

Carers can use the QR code to log in and register for a coffee with Carejob. They can then show the email to participating coffee shops for a free drink.

