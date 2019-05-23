Homes to be found for Edinburgh's most vulnerable youths

A pioneering project that helps care experienced homeless young people into permanent accommodation will be rolled out in the Capital.

The UK’s only ‘housing first’ project exclusively for young people who have been in care will provide 17 youths with permanent and unconditional tenancies.

The scheme was launched in West Lothian in 2017 in partnership with Almond Housing Association. The pilot led to seven care experienced young people being handed fully furnished homes, along with high intensive support that is required to allow them to manage their own households and live independently.

The young people do not need to leave the permanent set-up once they become independent, giving them more stable lives.

Rock Trust CEO Kate Polson said: “Young people should be supported to stay in their care placement until they are ready to leave and if they leave, should not be required to use the homelessness housing route to gain accommodation.

“We know that some young people will want to return to their families or may even feel that they need to move on early to make room for others. We need to ensure that young people have support in this period, particularly when things don’t go to plan.

“Housing First for Youth is an option that offers the stability, security and safety of a tenancy with as much or as little youth work support as is required. Our programme enables young people to make choices about their homes, have support for as long as they need or want it, and never have to move unless they want to.”

Since the programme began in West Lothian, all seven of the young people involved have not returned to homelessness, and three more young people are set to move into their new homes in the coming months.

Scottish Government data shows that at least 21 per cent of young people become homeless within five years of leaving care. Some experts suggest this figure could be as high as 50 per cent due to unreported homelessness.

Housing and economy convener, Cllr Kate Campbell said: “The Rock Trust’s Housing First project in West Lothian has had really positive outcomes for the young people involved.

“It’s absolutely right that we’re now working with our partners to introduce a similar approach to Edinburgh so that young people in our city have the same opportunities to access a warm,

safe and permanent home with all the support that they need.”