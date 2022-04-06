How easy do you find booking an appointment at your local GP surgery? Figures published by Public Health Scotland show GP practices across Scotland usually have thousands of patients on their books, leading to long wait times and even potentially contributing to missed conditions like breast cancer during the pandemic.

The latest data shows there are more than 5,000 GPs working across 921 surgeries across Scotland, as of 1 January 2022. An average surgery has 6,349 patients but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Edinburgh. The analysis excludes GPs working only on a locum or sessional basis and those working only in Out of Hours service locations. We have also omitted practices which have no registered GPs or patients.

Undefined: readMore

1. Boroughloch Medical Practice There are 4,046 patients per GP at Boroughloch Medical Practice. In total there are 8,091 patients and two GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Leven Medical Practice There are 2,245 patients per GP at Leven Medical Practice. In total there are 6,375 patients and three GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. St Leonards Medical Centre There are 1,997 patients per GP at St Leonards Medical Centre. In total there are7,987 patients and four GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Sighthill Health Centre There are 1,935 patients per GP at Sighthill Health Centre. In total, there are 3,870 patients and two GPs. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales