Shortages of the medicine, which is used to treat the symptoms of menopause, have been so severe some women have been forced to travel hundreds of miles in search of it.

Around a million women in the UK rely on HRT.

Marion Swarbrick, 47, from West Lothian, told the PA news agency she had experienced suicidal thoughts before being prescribed HRT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really worried about not being able to get HRT as menopause also affects moods," Mrs Swarbrick said.

With just a week's supply left, she said she visited a Boots store to get more but was told it was unavailable.

"(Without HRT) I will become an irrational monster going between laughing, crying, suicidal and angry. It will also bring back hot flushes," Mrs Swarbrick added.

A common symptom of the menopause is hot flushes (Shutterstock)

"Women will die from this if it's not sorted out. I've also got CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) and my mental health has been awful lately.

"I really don't want to have the menopause mood swings return to add to my mental health."

Sarah Smith, 53, from London, told PA: "It will be catastrophic for me if my supply runs out and I stop abruptly. It will cause a mental and physical impact that will likely see me have to give up work."

Describing her experience of menopause before she used HRT, Ms Smith said she experienced approximately 30 hot flushes each day and "intense brain fog".

She said: "I forgot how to do my job. Menopause ruined my life.

“I had completely lost sense of my identity, and all joy in life. I just existed and was, like a lot of women, considering giving up work as I could not cope with it.

"It's taken me about seven years to get what's called the gold standard of HRT. This current gold standard treatment allows me to make the journey back to who I used to be."