The hospital at Little France, which opened in 2003, was built under the controversial Private Finance Initiative system, which means the building is owned and run by the private-sector consortium, to which the health board has to make regular payments.

But the health board has identified work which it says needs done and is in dispute with Consort over the "nature and delivery" of the works programme.

The infirmary is at the centre of a dispute between NHS Lothian and Consort. Picture: Greg Macvean.

And it said it could hold back some of the PFI payments.

The health board's risk register says: "There is a risk that facilities in the Infirmary are not fit for purpose because of a failure to carry out required life cycle works and maintenance of the estate, leading to interruption to services, potential harm to patients and staff and significant remedial costs."

And it lists a range of issues, including "infrastructure (lifts, electrical systems, heating, ventilation, water, medical gases); water quality and management of water systems (flushing, temperature control, periodic testing); window safety and maintenance; and wire safety."

The latest update, presented to the board earlier this month, said Consort had submitted a draft plan for discussion and review by NHS Lothian.

And it added: "Residual risk remains and appropriate assurance not yet in place."

Lothian Tory MSP Miles Briggs said it was “concerning” that NHS Lothian had had to resort to formal dispute proceedings to resolve infrastructure issues.

He said: “Hospital maintenance is an ongoing issue and is vital for cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals.

“NHS Lothian has been severely underfunded by SNP ministers throughout the last decade and they don’t have spare money to spend on maintenance which is the responsibility of Consort Healthcare.

“We must see these maintenance issues resolved so that the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary remains safe for patients and staff.

“Getting best value for money for taxpayers is extremely important and NHS Lothian’s funds should be focused on clearing the backlog of operations which need carried out.”

NHS Lothian said its risk register was used to anticipate and mitigate worst-case scenarios and it was not a statement of actual present issues.

Finance director Susan Goldsmith said: “The Royal Infirmary at Little France is 20 years old. As part of an ongoing process of infrastructure management, we have identified areas where NHS Lothian considers maintenance or replacements are required.

"We are working closely with Consort, the building’s owners and our PFI provider, who have proposed a programme of maintenance works and some upgrades of critical systems.

"These works are a normal part of life cycle maintenance in a hospital building. When works take place, robust contingency and control measures are put in place to protect patient safety and minimise any disruption to services.

“We are currently in dispute with our PFI providers on the nature and delivery of the works programme and if successful, we can deploy contractual levers to effect resolution, such as the retention of elements of the unitary payment.”

Consort has been approached for comment.

