The Health and Care Experience Survey received more than 130,000 responses, aimed at gauging how people experience the health service in Scotland.

When asked about their overall experience of their GP, 67% of respondents gave a positive rating, a drop of 12% from the previous survey and 23% from the first survey undertaken in 2009-10.

The exact same response was received by people who attended out of hours NHS services – a 12% drop in positive experience to 67%.

Patients were not entirely happy at their experiences with their GP practice Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

GP services were further disrupted last year because of the ongoing pandemic, forcing more patients to be seen by phone or virtually to avoid the spread of the virus.

The survey suggests a 49% drop to 37% of patients being seen by GPs face to face, compared to 57% who were seen by phone appointment, an increase of 46%.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: Although the majority of people who responded to the Health and Care survey reported an overall positive experience accessing primary care, we know that more can always be done to improve services.

“It’s important to note that this survey was conducted during the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a huge impact on how GPs and primary care could support their patients.