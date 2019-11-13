Labour plans 'transformation' of social care in Scotland

Richard Leonard said social care had for too long been a poor relation of the health service.

A UK Labour government could bring about a “transformation” of social care in Scotland, Richard Leonard has claimed.

The Scottish Labour leader said the party’s plans to expand social care in England would bring an extra £600m a year to Scotland, allowing a 25 per cent increase in investment in a vital service.

He said Labour would use the money to create a Scottish Care Service, promoting consistency and minimum standards, increasing capacity in the system and reducing waiting times for care packages.

Mr Leonard said: “For too long social care has been the poor relation of our health services.

“Delayed discharges from hospital cost NHS Scotland over half a million bed days last year – up six per cent on the year before. Our NHS is suffering because of the SNP’s failure to tackle the social care crisis over 12 years in government.

“Scottish Labour’s plan for a Scottish Care Service would improve the working conditions for staff, reduce waiting times, and allow the NHS to treat patients without delay.

“Under our plan, local government will be at the heart of delivering integrated care. This is about ensuring proper time for care visits, and bringing dignity back to carers and care users alike.

“This is the difference a UK Labour government can make.”