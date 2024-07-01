Leah set for big bungee jump to thank Sight Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leah Cameron, 22, from Edinburgh, who suffered vision impairment through an acquired brain injury, is getting ready to take a big jump forward to say thank you to the charity which has transformed her life.

Leah’s quality of life has soared since she moved to Sight Scotland’s Forward Vision residential services from a Dundee care home just over a year and a half ago.

Her confidence, independence, and overall well-being have really taken off thanks to the structured and supportive environment which has let her dive into new activities, explore her interests, and form meaningful relationships with fellow residents and staff.

She's even played a key role in bringing back the charity’s Community Café, helping to turn it into a cozy spot where parents, pupils, and residents can hang out together.

Leah Cameron in the garden at Sight Scotland's Forwards Vision

As a thank-you to Sight Scotland, Leah, accompanied by three staff members from Sight Scotland’s Forward Vision, is set to embark on a daring adventure this July by participating in a bungee jump in Glasgow.

The bungee jump is something that daredevil Leah has always wanted to do, and she is so excited and thankful that she is getting the opportunity to challenge herself whilst raising money for the charity which has changed her life.

"I’ve always wanted to do something daring like this," Leah said with a grin. "A bungee jump has been on my bucket list forever, and I’m so excited I finally get to do it!"

"I'm so grateful to Sight Scotland for everything they've done for me," Leah added. "This bungee jump is my way of saying thank you. It's amazing to have the chance to push myself and raise money for the charity that has changed my life.

"It's going to be such an adventure, and I can't wait to share it with the staff from Forward Vision. They've been with me every step of the way, and it's awesome that they’re joining me for this crazy leap!"

Sight Scotland’s Forward Vision residential services offer therapeutic residential placements for children and young people with complex needs. These placements support them in accessing the learning and stability they need to develop and achieve their goals.

Leah explains: "I love living at Forward Vision. It's amazing to join in on so many activities and I love meeting new people. Baking and helping at the Community Café are my favourites. My passion for baking comes from helping my gran when I was young. I'm also into musicals and recently I've seen shows like Six, Shrek, and Wicked. I also enjoy crafting with clay, making animal figures for birthday presents. I just love trying new things!"

Samantha Hood, a Senior Administrator at Forward Vision, who has developed a close relationship with Leah, comments: “Leah is great and is so helpful with the Community Café, we really couldn’t run the café without her. It’s amazing to see how much she has come out her shell and blossomed since arriving at Forward Vision. The bungy jump was all her idea, and she has talked quite a few staff members into taking part. Leah has a sky dive planned next; she is such a thrill seeker!”

To sponsor Leah please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/samantha-hood-1690194714729