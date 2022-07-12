Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP attends Bliss Parliamentary event to support Neonatal Care Bill

The Bill was introduced to Parliament on June 15 by SNP MP Stuart McDonald, and the second reading of the Bill is on Friday. The lack of extra maternity and paternity leave entitlement when a baby is born premature or sick means that many parents have to return to work while their babies are in hospital.

Mr Day (SNP) said: ‘’I am proud to support the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill. If this becomes law, tens of thousands of families with a baby in neonatal care will benefit from extra leave and pay at the time they need it most, including families across Linlithgow and East Falkirk.’’

Mr McDonald said: “No parent should have to choose between being with their premature or sick baby in neonatal care and having to go back to work to earn a living.”

Martyn Day MP (left) is pictured with Stuart McDonald MP (centre) at the event.

He added: "With the cost-of-living soaring, it is more important than ever that we secure an urgent change in the law so that parents of babies in neonatal care get the paid leave and support they need at an incredibly challenging time.”

Recent Bliss research found that 1 in 4 families surveyed had to borrow money or increase their debt due to their baby’s neonatal stay. As household and living costs are rising, the pressure on families with a sick baby in hospital is increasing, making it even more important that MPs pledge their support now.