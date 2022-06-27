Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP urges women to get cervical screening

The test screens for the human papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer. As the test is more effective, those who are found to have HPV will be invited for screening every year, so any cell changes can be closely monitored, and referred for further investigation and treatment if needed.

Those whose test sample shows no signs of HPV will be invited for their next screening appointment in five years.

Martyn Day, the shadow SNP spokesperson for Heath and Social Care, said: “Cervical screening can prevent up to 7 in 10 incidences of cervical cancer, yet 1 in 3 still don't attending screening when invited. Screening is designed to spot any unusual changes before cancer develops. This is why it is so important to go when you're called.”

