Linlithgow garden party raises thousands for Marie Curie

Pamela faced her illness with great courage and strength and carried on working for the NHS, when her treatment allowed, only retiring last summer after 35 years of service.

To mark her passing, Pamela’s friends wanted to do something in her memory.

They raised just over £3000, and donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/friendsofpamela.

Pamela's friends at the garden party. From left to right Siobhan Herd, Angela Hughes, Julie Alison, Rhona Fleming and Irene McLaughlin.

The group of friends were very grateful for the tremendous generosity and support of local businesses who donated raffle prizes.

