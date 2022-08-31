Linlithgow garden party raises thousands for Marie Curie
A group of friends held a garden party in Linlithgow last Saturday to raise money for Marie Curie – the charity that provided support to their friend Pamela Graham who died in December after a 12 year battle with cancer.
Pamela faced her illness with great courage and strength and carried on working for the NHS, when her treatment allowed, only retiring last summer after 35 years of service.
To mark her passing, Pamela’s friends wanted to do something in her memory.
They raised just over £3000, and donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/friendsofpamela.
Most Popular
-
1
NHS Lothian: Surgeries cancelled across Lothians after water leak forces closure of key unit at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
-
2
NHS in Scotland faces 'really challenging winter', concedes Humza Yousaf
-
3
People aged 65 and over in Lothian to get winter booster jab as Scotland’s winter vaccination programme gets under way
-
4
Covid Scotland: Confirmed coronavirus deaths rise
-
5
These are the 10 most deprived areas in Edinburgh
The group of friends were very grateful for the tremendous generosity and support of local businesses who donated raffle prizes.
They received donations from Alan Inglis Photography, Andersons Butchers, AJM Hair, Autobits, Bar Leo, the Black Bitch, Boots, Brite Star Toy Shop, Martin Brown Photography, Burgh Halls, Robert Callander Opticians, Chakir Hairdressing, The Champany Inn, CLF Distribution, Coffee Neuk, Complete Health at the Millstone, Crannog, Debbie Stevenson, Far from the Madding Crowd, Fair Trade Winds, Flowers by Carolin, the Four Mary’s, Give and Cake Linlithgow, Halliday Homes, Hendry Opticians, Jewellery by Design, Jim Walker Carpets, Just Jen, Kilt Shop, Kingsfield Golf, Lilypond Crafts & Gifts, Line Gallery, Linlithgow DIY, Linlithgow Stoves, Linlithgow Travel, Little Beau Peep, Mac’s Ice Cream, Mannerstons, Mrs Mac’s Bakery, Oliphants, Paul Rolfe, Platform 3, Sainsbury’s, So Strawberry, Specsavers, Star and Garter, Style by Mac’s, Taste, Tesco, Thread Counter, Timpsons, Tracy Victoria Interiors, Wee Mindin’, West End Gallery, Westport Hotel, White Dove Café and William Jardine Fresh Fish.