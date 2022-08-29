Linlithgow woman's gym challenge for her life-saving team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Shepherd (68) was diagnosed with an incredibly rare appendix tumour and was referred to the peritoneal oncology team at specialist cancer hospital The Christie in Manchester. And in June last year, she underwent surgery, going on to make a full recovery.

Wendy, who had never set foot in a gym before, decided to boost her return to health by getting fit and joined a local gym – and with its support has now organised a sponsored triathlon to celebrate her recovery.

She said: “I had pain which felt like period pain, so initially I was investigated for ovarian problems, but following some initial surgery in Edinburgh, it was diagnosed as an appendix tumour, which if left untreated, can spread to the abdominal cavity and may result in a rare cancer known as pseudomyxoma peritonei.

"Being faced with a rare cancer left me feeling dazed, confused and very alone. I had so many unanswered questions.

"I will always be grateful for the expertise and skill of my amazing surgeon Professor Omer Aziz and for the excellent care I received from the entire Peritoneal Oncology team in Manchester. Thankfully I made a good recovery and my recent follow up check showed no signs of the disease recurring.”

Wendy, who is retired and lives with partner Bentley, added: “Having never been to a gym in all of my 67 years I know this is going to challenge me. My local gym Xcite Linlithgow prepared a training plan for me which helped to improve my level of fitness over a number of weeks and I now feel ready to undertake my challenge - 50 lengths of the pool, a five kilometre bike ride in the gym and five kilometres on the treadmill.

“A cancer journey can be a very lonely experience, but, with a rare cancer that feeling of loneliness can be profound. The Christie team cared for me and showed me I was not alone, and, they continue to do this for many other patients.

"I am undertaking this challenge to raise funds for the vital work being done by The Christie Peritoneal Oncology team in the field of appendix cancers and PMP, and, to raise awareness of these types of tumours so more patients like me can benefit.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Wendy in her challenge can donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wendysminitriathlon.