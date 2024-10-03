Local MSP impressed with Haven in Tranent

South Scotland MSP Craig Hoy recently visited the Haven, a family-focused service in Tranent, aimed at young people struggling with their mental health.

Mr Hoy visited the new pilot service funded by the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity to discuss with staff the importance of the service and the difference it makes to young people’s lives. The Haven integrates seamlessly with the CAHMS service to provide an early intervention solution to prevent children from requiring inpatient care. Mr Hoy said: “The exceptional work being carried out at the Haven is very valuable and I would encourage the Scottish Government to explore providing long-term funding. While it is currently funded by the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, it must obtain funding from the Scottish Government and other providers in the future to ensure this important community resource continues. “The team aims to intervene early enough in a young person’s life to prevent them needing to enter the CAHMS system, but if it is what is needed for the young person, they are able to use the same language and techniques, so they aren’t being confused by different terminology or methods.” Mr Hoy has urged other officials to visit the Haven to meet the staff there to see the important work being done. The team is keen to get elected representatives and other stakeholders to visit to see what work they do and what makes the project so valuable for the community. Speaking in a Scottish Parliament members debate, Mr Hoy said: “Without places like the Haven, there is a risk that the mental health problems of Scotland’s children today become the mental health problems of the adults of tomorrow.”