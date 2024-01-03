Local smokers urged to make quitting their goal this year

Local smokers are being urged to set the goal of leaving tobacco behind in 2024.

​Smokers can save around £250 per month if they quit.

Charity ASH Scotland is campaigning to improve the physical and mental health of people who smoke by encouraging them to use free expert stop smoking support provided by the NHS.

Quitting is one of the biggest proactive steps someone who smokes can take to quickly improve health and mental well-being, reduce the risk of longer term illness and also save money.

If a person who smokes decides to make a New Year’s resolution and starts to quit, not only will they find their health will improve by the end of January, in one month an average smoker could also save in the region of £250.

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, said: “Tobacco is highly addictive and, although it can take a number of attempts to quit, some people find giving up cigarettes or tobacco easier than they had thought.

“Don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried before, you’ll have learned something valuable about what did and didn’t work for you it is the best thing you can do for your health, finances and for those around you.

“You don’t have to quit on your own in the New Year. We’re encouraging people in Angus to seek person-centred support from local stop smoking services or the national stop-smoking service Quit Your Way Scotland.

"Getting support will give you the confidence to move forward with your quit journey and the tools you need to make the best possible start to 2024.”

Contact Quit Your Way Scotland by visiting www.QuitYourWay.Scot or by calling the free helpline on 0800 848484.

ASH Scotland is tackling tobacco head-on by campaigning to reduce the harms caused by smoking. To mark the charity’s 50th anniversary year, it launched its new three-year ‘Time for a tobacco-free Scotland’ strategy, which sets out its vision for a healthier Scotland, free from the harm and inequality caused by tobacco and related products such as e-cigarette